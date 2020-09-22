Carabao Cup on Sky: Everton face Fleetwood test

Watch Fleetwood vs Everton live on Sky Sports Football or Sky Sports Main Event; follow live coverage on our digital platforms

WEDNESDAY

2:52 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Leeds' win against Fulham in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Leeds' win against Fulham in the Premier League

Fulham manager Scott Parker could continue to rotate his squad for the Carabao Cup third-round match against Sheffield Wednesday.

In the previous round against Ipswich, Parker handed debuts to Alphonse Areola, Kenny Tete and Antonee Robinson.

This time, Ola Aina could be in line for his first appearance since joining on a season-long loan deal from Torino.

If Parker does decide to shuffle his pack on Wednesday, captain Tom Cairney could be in contention to start having been on the bench for Fulham's last two matches .

Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk is also likely to make wholesale changes to his starting line-up.

Monk completely changed his starting XI to play against Rochdale in the second round, and youngsters such as Ciaran Brennan, Liam Shaw and Alex Hunt could feature again.

In a further boost for the Wednesday manager, young defender Osaze Urhoghide started for the under-23s on Tuesday in his first match since suffering a knee injury in February.

Chey Dunkley remains sidelined however with a broken leg.

Stat of the match: This is the first meeting between Leyton Orient and Tottenham since the 2000-01 FA Cup third round, when Spurs won 1-0 at Brisbane Road thanks to Gary Doherty's 90th minute strike.

2:43 Highlights of the Carabao Cup second-round match between Burnley and Sheffield United Highlights of the Carabao Cup second-round match between Burnley and Sheffield United

Troy Parrott could be handed his Millwall debut in Wednesday's Carabao Cup third-round clash with Burnley at the Den.

Boss Gary Rowett has been hopeful the striker, who is on loan from Tottenham, will be able to have some involvement having missed out up to now due to a quad injury.

The likes of Murray Wallace, Connor Mahoney, Matt Smith and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson could come into Rowett's side.

The Lions beat Cheltenham 3-1 at home in the second round, having won by the same scoreline at Crawley in round one.

Burnley defender James Tarkowski may make his return to action after a toe problem.

But Robbie Brady, with a rib fracture, has joined the list of players unavailable to the Clarets, who got past Sheffield United on penalties in the last round.

Ashley Barnes, Ben Mee, Jack Cork and Johann Berg Gudmundsson will sit the fixture out.

Barnes has been playing for the under-23s as he nears a comeback after hernia surgery.

Stat of the match: As a Premier League side, Burnley have never reached the League Cup fourth round, going out in the third round in three of their previous six seasons while in the top flight.

2:01 Highlights of the Carabao Cup second round match between Brighton and Portsmouth Highlights of the Carabao Cup second round match between Brighton and Portsmouth

Preston are without defender Paul Huntington for the Carabao Cup third-round clash with Brighton at Deepdale.

Huntington was booked in the cup victories against Mansfield and Derby and the two yellow cards have triggered a one-match ban in the competition.

Jordan Storey could return at centre-back as boss Alex Neil ponders changes further forward.

Paul Gallagher and Tom Bayliss may be reunited in central midfield and Billy Bodin hopes to make his first appearance in attack since the opening-day league defeat to Swansea.

Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma starts a three-match ban after his weekend red card at Newcastle.

But it is unclear whether Dale Stephens will replace him in what will be a much-changed Seagulls line-up.

Stephens picked up a knock in the 4-0 second-round win over Portsmouth last week and has been linked with a move to Premier League rivals Burnley.

Brighton have no new injury concerns and Joel Veltman, Davy Propper, Pascal Gross and Alireza Jahanbakhsh are among those expected to feature.

Stat of the match: Brighton have never won an away match against Preston in any competition (D6 L10), with this their 17th visit to Deepdale.

2:58 Dominant Liverpool beat 10-man Chelsea Dominant Liverpool beat 10-man Chelsea

Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell are expected to make their Chelsea debuts in Wednesday's Carabao Cup clash with Barnsley at Stamford Bridge.

Brazil defender Silva is chasing match fitness but boss Frank Lampard will use the cup game to accelerate that process.

England full-back Chilwell has shaken off a heel injury and can make his Blues bow, after his switch from Leicester.

The Barnsley match should come too soon for Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic, while Lampard has already confirmed Willy Caballero will start in goal and Andreas Christensen is suspended.

Barnsley will be forced into a defensive re-jig after the Tykes' two red cards in Saturday's 2-0 Championship defeat at Reading.

Michal Helik and Mads Andersen were both sent off as Gerhard Struber's side were reduced to nine men at The Madejski Stadium at the weekend.

Aapo Halme could step into the defence to plug the gaps created by those suspensions.

Barnsley do not, however, have any new injury concerns ahead of their trip.

Stat of the match: This will be the first ever League Cup meeting between Chelsea and Barnsley, and the first in any competition since the Tykes won 1-0 in the 2007-08 FA Cup quarter-final.

2:19 Highlights of the Carabao Cup second round match between Everton and Salford City Highlights of the Carabao Cup second round match between Everton and Salford City

Fleetwood head coach Joey Barton has little room for rotation ahead of the visit of Premier League Everton in the Carabao Cup.

The boyhood Toffees fan is still targeting "four or five" signings before the close of the transfer window but with nothing yet secured he must go with the small squad he has.

That means persisting with the youthful central defensive partnership of teenage academy graduate James Hill and new signing Sam Stubbs, who had never played at League One level prior to joining the club a fortnight ago.

Paddy Madden could return up front, having been left out for Saturday's defeat at Peterborough.

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti made 10 changes for the win over League Two Salford in the last round and looks set to repeat that.

Jonjoe Kenny and Niels Nkounkou are set to start again in the full-back positions but the Toffees boss may have to get creative in the centre of defence as he has only two fit senior players for the position in Michael Keane and Yerry Mina and cannot afford another injury in that area.

Second-choice players like Gylfi Sigurdsson, Tom Davies, Alex Iwobi, Anthony Gordon and Moise Kean are all likely to get a start.

Joao Virginia will replace Jordan Pickford in goal for the cup tie once again.

Stat of the match: This will be the first ever competitive meeting between Fleetwood Town and Everton, and just the second Premier League side the Cod Army have faced (D1 L2 vs Leicester in 2018).

Stat of the match: This will be the first ever competitive meeting between Fleetwood Town and Everton, and just the second Premier League side the Cod Army have faced (D1 L2 vs Leicester in 2018).

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Leicester win over Burnley in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Leicester win over Burnley in the Premier League

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is set to shake-up his starting XI when Arsenal visit the King Power Stadium for their Carabao Cup third-round clash.

Rodgers revealed he will give some of his squad players an outing on Wednesday although the match comes too soon for Turkish winger Cengiz Under, who has recently joined the club on a season-long loan from Roma.

Midfielder James Maddison is set for his first start of the season, following two Premier League appearances off the bench after a hip injury.

Arsenal, meanwhile, could hand debuts to William Saliba and Alex Runarsson.

Saliba has yet to play for the club since returning from a loan spell at Saint-Etienne in the summer, while goalkeeper Runarsson signed on Monday but could come straight into the side.

The visitors are also likely to rotate heavily but are without Sokratis Papastathopoulos (calf), Pablo Mari (ankle), Shkodran Mustafi (hamstring), Emile Smith Rowe (shoulder), Calum Chambers and Gabriel Martinelli (both knee) - while it remains to be seen if squad outcasts Mesut Ozil or Matteo Guendouzi are drafted in from the cold.

Stat of the match: Arsenal have lost each of their last three away games against Leicester in all competitions, as many defeats as in their previous 19 visits to the Foxes (W5 D11 L3).

3:03 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Brighton's win over Newcastle in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Brighton's win over Newcastle in the Premier League

Morecambe boss Derek Adams could reshuffle once again as he looks to bounce back from a League Two horror show when Premier League Newcastle come calling.

Adams made six changes from the side which booked a place in the Carabao Cup third round with 1-0 victory over Oldham for Saturday's league clash with Cambridge, which ended in a 5-0 drubbing, having made seven for the cup game.

Midfielder Aaron Wildig was one of the few men to start both games following his recovery from illness and got 90 minutes under his belt against the U's.

Liam McAlinden is likely to continue as the club's only fit striker, although both A-Jay Leitch-Smith and Cole Stockton are closing in on returns from injury.

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce will be without Jamal Lewis and Allan Saint-Maximin for the trip to the Globe Arena.

Full-back Lewis suffered a cut above his eye during Sunday's 3-0 Premier League defeat by Brighton, a game in which frontman Saint-Maximin limped off with an ankle problem.

Bruce, who made 10 changes for the second-round win over Blackburn, has hinted he will do something similar ahead of Sunday's difficult league trip to Tottenham.

Defender Fabian Schar has returned to light training after a shoulder injury, but keeper Martin Dubravka (ankle), defender Paul Dummett (tendon), midfielder Matty Longstaff (thigh) and striker Dwight Gayle (knee) are still out.

Stat of the match: Morecambe have never reached the fourth round of the League Cup, with this their first appearance at this stage of the competition since 2007-08.

Wednesday's other fixtures

Stoke City vs Gilingham (7pm)

THURSDAY

2:58 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Aston Villa's win over Sheffield United in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Aston Villa's win over Sheffield United in the Premier League

Team news to follow

Stat of the match: As a Premier League team, Aston Villa have progressed from 10 of their last 12 League Cup ties against sides from a lower division, falling at the semi-final stage against Bradford in 2012-13, and the second round in 2014-15 vs Leyton Orient.

1:30 Highlights of the Carabao Cup match between Bradford City and Lincoln City Highlights of the Carabao Cup match between Bradford City and Lincoln City

Team news to follow

Stat of the match: This will be Lincoln's second ever competitive meeting with a reigning top-flight champion - they lost 0-4 against Preston North End in the 1889-90 FA Cup.

Stat of the match: This will be Lincoln's second ever competitive meeting with a reigning top-flight champion - they lost 0-4 against Preston North End in the 1889-90 FA Cup.

2:58 Highlights of the Carabao Cup second round match between AFC Bournemouth and Crystal Palace Highlights of the Carabao Cup second round match between AFC Bournemouth and Crystal Palace

Team news to follow

Stat of the match: Man City have won their last 10 meetings with Bournemouth, by an aggregate score of 30-5. All these games have been in the Premier League.

