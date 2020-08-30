Michael Keane: Everton defender signs new five-year deal

Michael Keane has signed a new five-year deal to keep him at Everton until June 2025.

The 27-year-old impressed in his performances under Carlo Ancelotti and played every minute of last season's Premier League games after it resumed in June.

On Tuesday, Keane was recalled to the England squad by boss Gareth Southgate for their Nations League games against Iceland and Denmark next week.

The centre-back, who had two years left on his previous deal, has scored three goals in 94 Premier League appearances since signing from Burnley in a £25m deal in 2017.

"I have loved my three years at Everton and am looking forward to seeing what the future holds," Keane told the club's website.

Keane has been one of Everton's most consistent performers under Carlo Ancelotti

"I am learning every day on the training pitch with the manager and all his staff. The manager is one of the best there has been.

"I am not happy just staying where I am at the minute. I want to keep improving and keep learning. My best years are definitely ahead of me.

"It's time we started producing results on the pitch. We want to finish higher in the table than we did last year and get into Europe."

✍️ | We’re delighted to confirm that @michaelkeane04 has signed a new five-year contract, committing his future to the Club until the end of June 2025.#EFC 🔵 — Everton (@Everton) August 30, 2020

