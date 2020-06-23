Morgan Schneiderlin leaves Everton for Nice on undisclosed deal

Morgan Schneiderlin has been with Everton since January 2017

Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has joined Nice for an undisclosed fee.

The 30-year-old France international had been with the Toffees since joining from Manchester United in January 2017.

Schneiderlin went on to make 88 appearances in all competitions for the Merseyside outfit, scoring one goal.

"I can talk about the period he spent with me and I think it was a good period," Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti said.

"He had injuries but in the time he played, he played well. Everyone in the club is happy for what he did as a professional here and everyone wants to wish him the best.

"He had the desire to go back to France and we let him, he had the possibility to go there, so we wish him all the best for the future."

The ex-Southampton player had started 12 Premier League games this term before undergoing knee surgery in February.

Nice, managed by former Arsenal midfielder Patrick Vieira, finished fifth in the 2019-20 Ligue 1 season brought to a premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic.