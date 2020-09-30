Manchester City interested in Nicolas Tagliafico deal if Oleksandr Zinchenko leaves

Manchester City will be in the market for a left-back if they sell Oleksandr Zinchenko, and Sky Sports News has been told there is early interest in Ajax's Nicolas Tagliafico.

The Argentinian was on the target list at a number of Premier League clubs this summer, including Chelsea and Leicester.

The 28-year-old signed for Ajax from Club Atletico Independiente in January 2018, and has scored 12 goals in 101 appearances for the Dutch Eredivisie giants.

Tagliafico has played 25 times for Argentina since making his international debut against Brazil in 2017, and featured four times in the 2018 World Cup.

In the latest Pitch to Post Review podcast, the panel analyse Manchester City's structural problems, and whether blame lies solely with the defence.

City capitulated in the second half of their 5-2 defeat by Leicester on Super Sunday, while last season's champions Liverpool beat in-form Arsenal at Anfield a day later to maintain their 100 per cent start to the season.

With Ruben Dias arriving at the Etihad from Benfica, Pep Guardiola has now spent over £400m on defenders since arriving at City in 2016. But is defensive personnel the problem, or is there more to it?

Download the Sky Sports Pitch to Post Podcast on Apple - or listen on Spotify above.

Manchester City's signing of Ruben Dias should help Pep Guardiola address his team's issues in defence. Adam Bate speaks to former Benfica coach Joao Tralhao to find out if City have the player - and the leader - to help them reorganise at the back…

Summer transfer window - key dates and times

The summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Monday October 5 with a feast of activity lined up on Transfer Deadline Day on Sky Sports News and across our Sky Sports platforms.

A domestic-only window for deals between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on SSN and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.