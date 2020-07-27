Tottenham confirm Jan Vertonghen and Michel Vorm departures

Jan Vertonghen says he will miss the staff, players and fans at Tottenham as he leaves after eight years at the club

Tottenham have confirmed Jan Vertonghen and Michel Vorm have left the club following the expiry of their contracts.

Vertonghen reflected on the end of his eight-year stay at Tottenham in an emotional message on Twitter, writing: "So my time at the club comes to an end. A sad day for many reasons.

So my time at the club comes to an end. A sad day for many reasons. I will miss the friends I’ve made here, the staff that make the club run, playing at the amazing new stadium & of course you fans. pic.twitter.com/qyEOlNmgFx — Jan Vertonghen (@JanVertonghen) July 27, 2020

"I will miss the friends I've made here, the staff that make the club run, playing at the amazing new stadium & of course you fans.

"Thank you for all the support over the years. You've been amazing. We had many unbelievable memories but for now, it's goodbye."

The 33-year-old, who joined Spurs in 2012, has previously suggested he would like to play in Italy or Spain and has said there have been "serious" offers for him.

That’s a wrap! Thank you to all the support this season. It's been one full of learnings. Sad to say goodbye to two great team mates and friends, @JanVertonghen and @Vorm_Official. Good luck with your next chapters, you will both be missed! 💙 #COYS pic.twitter.com/dNlZ5cMwo4 — Dele (@dele_official) July 26, 2020

His agent, Tom De Mul, revealed in February "there is a lot of interest" in the Belgian, who is now available to clubs on a free transfer.

A number of Tottenham's squad posted farewell messages to Vertonghen and Vorm following the club's 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace on the final day of the Premier League season on Sunday.

Vertonghen made over 300 appearances for Spurs since signing from Ajax, but was rarely used following the restart in June, starting just one of the club's final nine matches.

Michel Vorm made 48 appearances for Tottenham during two spells at the club

In a statement, Tottenham said: "We thank Jan for his tremendous service and wish him every success in the future. He will always be a valued member of the Spurs family."

Vorm made 48 appearances for Tottenham during two spells, having first joined from Swansea in 2014. He re-joined in October as cover following an injury to Hugo Lloris.

On Vorm, the club added: "We wish him well for the future and, like Jan, he will always be welcome at Tottenham Hotspur."

The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5. A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms.