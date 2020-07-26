Ledley King: Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho confirms former captain's appointment

Ledley King will be part of Jose Mourinho's coaching staff next season

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has confirmed that the club's former captain Ledley King will join his coaching staff next season.

On Friday, the Spurs boss revealed his assistant coach and technical analyst Ricardo Formosinho would be leaving the club at the end of the season to pursue a career as a head coach.

Spurs secured Europa League qualification for next season with a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace as the season ended on Sunday, and Mourinho confirmed the news immediately after the game.

"I don't think the club will be upset with me by making it official," he told Sky Sports. "We are going to replace Ricardo with Ledley King.

"I met him. I worked quite close with him in this period. I know what he can give. I know what he has to learn and he's very happy to do it.

King has remained involved with the club since retiring in 2012

"The fans of course love him, and he's one more connection with our fans, the local community, from the young people that he knows from the academy."

King has been working for Spurs as a club ambassador since retiring from professional football in 2012.

The 39-year-old is a hugely popular figure with Spurs fans, having made 315 appearances for the club across 13 seasons, during which he won a League Cup.

Spurs - along with their Premier League rivals - have limited time to prepare for the new season, which is scheduled to begin on September 12.