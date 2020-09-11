Danny Rose not given Tottenham squad number for Premier League season

Danny Rose spent part of last season on loan at Newcastle

Danny Rose has not been assigned a squad number by Tottenham for the new Premier League season.

Rose, who previously wore the No 3 shirt, was a notable omission when Spurs confirmed their squad numbers for the upcoming campaign on Friday.

The left-back still has one year left on his contract at Tottenham but head coach Jose Mourinho has said he is "happy" for Rose to leave the club.

Rose is wanted by Serie A club Genoa and talks have taken place over a possible deal for the England international, according to Sky in Italy.

Mourinho has made it clear the 30-year-old is not in his plans for the season and said it would be "very good for him" to go to Genoa.

Rose fell out with Mourinho over playing time last season and a video of their discussion was released this week as part of Spurs' 'All or Nothing' documentary on Amazon.

"I think it was one of the things that was very clear in the Amazon documentary, it's that Danny is the kind of guy that wants to play all the time," said Mourinho.

"Some players are more adapted to belonging to a squad with lots of quality. Here it is not so easy to play and the competition is higher. Other players are only comfortable if they are in a team where they play all of the time.

"It was very difficult for him to stay here with us when it was clear that, for me, Ben Davies is such a solid left-back.

"So it will be very difficult for Danny to stay with us for this season."

