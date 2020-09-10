Danny Rose: Genoa in talks with Tottenham to sign England left-back

Danny Rose spent the second half of last season on loan at Newcastle

Genoa have held talks with Tottenham over the signing of defender Danny Rose, the club have told Sky Italy.

The Italian club, who narrowly avoided relegation from Serie A last season, say it would be a difficult deal to do. Their league rivals Cagliari had also been keen to sign Rose, but no longer appear to be in the running for his signature.

Rose has entered the final year of his Tottenham contract and the Premier League side are open to letting him leave Hotspur Way.

Danny Rose has spent 13 years at Tottenham, playing over 200 times for the club

The 30-year-old was on loan at Newcastle from January 2020 until the end of last season, and the England international made 11 top-flight appearances for Steve Bruce's side, helping the Magpies to a 13th-placed finish.

A departure from north London would bring to an end a 13-year association with Tottenham for Rose.

The defender has made 214 appearances and scored 10 times for the club in all competitions and played an integral part of Mauricio Pochettino's side's run to the Champions League final in 2018/19.

Rose has previously indicated that he will see out the remainder of his contract at Tottenham before leaving the club permanently.

Speaking last November, he told the Evening Standard: "I've said I've got 18 months left on my contract and I'm not going anywhere until my contract has finished.

"Daniel Levy told me in the summer there was no new contract for me at Tottenham, which is fine. I respect that. We move on.

"My contract is up in 18 months' time and I'll leave the football club then."

Danny Rose has 29 caps for England

Rose could follow Jan Vertonghen and Victor Wanyama in exiting the club this summer, while talks between Tottenham and AC Milan over the transfer of Serge Aurier have stalled over valuation.

Jose Mourinho has brought in Wolves right-back Matt Doherty, free agent Joe Hart and Southampton midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg during the transfer window.

Tottenham begin their 2020/21 Premier League campaign at home against Everton on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League from 4pm, (kick-off 4:30pm).

Meanwhile, Genoa signed left-back Lennart Czyborra from Atalanta on a two-year loan on Wednesday.

