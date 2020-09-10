Premier League players to wear 'No Room For Racism' badges on kits, replacing Black Lives Matter logo

1:57 Sky Sports News reporter Geraint Hughes says Premier League players will wear a 'No Room For Racism' badge on their shirts this season. Sky Sports News reporter Geraint Hughes says Premier League players will wear a 'No Room For Racism' badge on their shirts this season.

Premier League players will wear 'No Room For Racism' badges on their shirt sleeves in 2020/21, replacing the Black Lives Matter logo that was present on their kits at the end of last season.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the league's captains on Thursday.

The Premier League has confirmed that officials and players will show their backing towards combating racial abuse and discrimination through sporting the 'No Room For Racism" logo on their kits, throughout the 2020/21 campaign.

A statement from the Premier League read: "At today's Premier League club captains' meeting, it was agreed that players and match officials will wear a 'No Room For Racism' sleeve badge on their shirts for the 2020/21 season.

"This is the first time the badge will feature on players' and officials' kit throughout the season, and will act as a constant reminder of the commitment by the Premier League, its clubs, players and PGMOL to eradicate racism."

Players in England's top-flight began taking the knee when the 2019/20 season resumed in June after the coronavirus pandemic saw sport across the UK halted.

The League has said it will continue to give it's backing to players who want to kneel before games next term.

The show of support was a response to the death George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis, USA.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford taking a knee last season

The statement added: "This initiative will build on the momentum created last season when, in consultation with the players, 'Black Lives Matter' appeared on kits for all the games following the restart. The League will also continue to support players who 'take a knee' at matches.

"Since launching in March 2019, the No Room For Racism campaign has brought together the Premier League's wide-ranging work promoting equality and inclusion across all areas of football.

"Matches dedicated to No Room For Racism have sent strong messages to fans attending games and those watching around the world, encouraging behavioural change and urging them to take action by reporting any racist conduct.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said: "We, our clubs, players and match officials have a long-standing commitment to tackling discrimination.

"Players rightly have a strong voice on this matter, which we saw last season. We have continued to talk and listen to players on this issue and will support them as well as continuing to emphasise the Premier League's position against racism.

"Discrimination in any form, anywhere, is wholly unacceptable and No Room For Racism makes our zero-tolerance stance clear. We will not stand still on this important issue and we will continue to work with our clubs, players and partners to address all prejudiced behaviour."

Premier League players had their names replaced by 'Black Lives Matter' on the back of their shirts for the first 12 games of the resumed campaign in 2019/20.

1:00 We strive to do more, to say more. We are against racism and racial injustice in all forms. #BlackLivesMatter We strive to do more, to say more. We are against racism and racial injustice in all forms. #BlackLivesMatter

The England national team recently took a knee prior to their Nations League double header against Iceland and Denmark, with it being the first time the England squad displayed the gesture before a game.

Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea Women and Manchester City Women all also knelt ahead of kick-off in their respective Community Shield games on August 29 at Wembley Stadium.

Crystal Palace duo Patrick van Aanholt, Wilfried Zaha, former Arsenal forward Ian Wright, Sheffield United's David McGoldrick and Borussia Dortmund signing Jude Bellingham were all subjected to online racist abuse at the end of last season.

Meanwhile, in the USA, following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin in August, NBA, MLB and NHL teams all boycotted matches in a show of defiance against racial injustice.