EFL reveals 'Not Today or Any Day' shirt logo to be worn by players this season

EFL clubs will wear shirts bearing the message 'Not Today or Any Day' this season in support of their ongoing campaign against all forms of discrimination.

All teams in the Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two will wear these throughout the 2020/21 season, to reinforce the message that discrimination in any form will not be tolerated.

Launched in October 2019, the 'Not Today or Any Day' campaign encourages changes in behaviour and attitude at all levels of EFL football, with the aim of achieving a zero-tolerance approach to discrimination.

EFL CEO David Baldwin, said: "Football has a platform like no other to drive change and our 'Not Today or Any Day' campaign logo featured across all EFL Club shirts will act as a powerful reminder that the league does not accept discriminatory behaviour in any form.

"Whilst progress has been made in this area, more remains to be done as we work with our clubs and stakeholders to tackle the issue, actively promote inclusion and diversity across our matchdays and within the wider communities that our clubs and Club Community Organisations serve."

