2020/21 Sky Bet EFL season starts with Watford vs Middlesbrough

Sky Sports will kick off its 2020/21 EFL coverage with Watford's home clash with Middlesbrough on Friday September 11, followed by Birmingham against Brentford and Ipswich vs Wigan Athletic on the opening weekend of the new season.

Sky Sports will show 130 live Sky Bet EFL league matches throughout the 2020/21 campaign, beginning in the Championship on Friday night with Vladimir Ivic's first game in charge of Watford - who were relegated from the Premier League last season - as Neil Warnock's Middlesbrough visit Vicarage Road.

The live Championship action continues the following day as Birmingham, who only narrowly avoided the drop last time around, entertain a Brentford side who made it all the way to the play-offs last season, only to lose to Fulham in the final, with that clash getting under way at St Andrew's at 12.30pm on Saturday September 12.

All eyes then turn to League One on Sunday September 13 as Ipswich host a Wigan team who suffered relegation from the Championship last season, with the game kicking off at 12pm at Portman Road.

Opening-weekend live games

Friday September 11: Watford vs Middlesbrough, 7.45pm

Saturday September 12: Birmingham City vs Brentford, 12.30pm

Sunday September 13: Ipswich Town vs Wigan Athletic, 12pm

All Sky Bet EFL matches available on TV or online

While the doors remain shut to fans, or with limited spectators allowed through the turnstiles, an arrangement exists whereby all matches that are not live on Sky Sports will be available to stream by clubs on iFollow (or club equivalent service), for a match pass price of £10.

In addition, season-ticket holders will, under the newly agreed framework, be provided access to all home games subject to the agreement of the club where the supporter holds a season ticket. In the Championship access to away midweek matches will also be available as part of the season ticket package if clubs choose to offer it.

The match by match streaming and season ticket offer is a temporary measure that has only been put in place while clubs operate at a zero or reduced capacity as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and will be subject to regular review, with the first set for early October. Subject to clubs choosing to provide access to season ticket holders this is only available if supporters purchase their 2020/21 ticket by October 4.

EFL chief executive David Baldwin said: "There is no argument that attending live matches is what the League, its clubs and fans want to see and, clearly, the overriding objective is to get supporters back into stadiums as soon as it is safe to do so. In the meantime, this framework allows our clubs, if they so wish, to reward their most loyal supporters by providing what we hope is only short-term access to watch their matches.

"It's important that whilst the doors remain fully, or part shut, we ensure there is the ability for fans of all EFL clubs to be able to gain access and watch their team and I would like to take this opportunity to thank Sky Sports for their support in this matter. Collectively, it's not our preferred situation but given the circumstances Covid has presented us it gives us a temporary option whilst we finalise our plans for fans returning."

Sky Bet Championship Streaming

Championship clubs are able to stream any match not shown live on Sky to fans who purchase individual match passes for £10.

The new framework for season-ticket holders allows clubs to have the option to provide streams of:

All home matches, including those shown live on Sky

Any midweek away match, including those shown live on Sky

Clubs cannot provide access to any away weekend match, live on Sky or not, within a season ticket package.

Leagues One and Two Streaming

League One and Two are able to stream any match not shown live on Sky to fans who purchase individual match passes for £10.

The new framework for season-ticket holders allows clubs to have the option to also stream:

All home matches, including those shown live on Sky

Clubs cannot provide access to any away match, live on Sky or not, within a season ticket package.

Carabao-Cup Streaming

Round-one Carabao Cup matches that are not selected for live broadcast by Sky Sports will also be eligible for clubs to stream. These will only be available on a match pass basis at £10.