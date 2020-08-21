Sky Bet League Two fixtures 2020/21: New boys Harrogate go to relegated Southend, Barrow host Stevenage

Football League new boys Harrogate will go to relegated Southend on the opening day of the Sky Bet League Two season, while Barrow host Stevenage after their 48-year absence.

North Yorkshire side Harrogate Town sealed promotion to the English Football League for the first time in their history with victory over Notts County in the National League play-off final at Wembley in early August, while Southend were relegated from League One when the season was curtailed in early June due to coronavirus.

Barrow, who were four points clear when the National League season was suspended, are welcomed back to the Football League for the first time since 1972 with a home match against Stevenage, with all opening-day fixtures at 3pm on September 12.

Bolton's quest to build their way back through the divisions after falling from the Premier League to the fourth tier in just eight years begins with a home match with Forest Green, while fellow favourites Salford host Exeter City.

Also relegated from League One, Tranmere Rovers are at Mansfield Town on the opening day, while Bradford host Colchester, Cheltenham welcome Morecambe and Leyton Orient go to Oldham.

The Sky Bet League Two season will finish on May 8, with all teams playing at least once a week until then, bar a break on the weekend of November 7.

League Two will have 11 midweek rounds due to the delayed start to the new season amid the coronavirus pandemic, and the season will officially conclude with the play-off finals to be held at Wembley Stadium over the Spring Bank Holiday weekend May 29-31 2021.

Bolton are 5/4 favourites with Sky Bet for promotion, followed by Salford City (7/4), Mansfield (9/4), Tranmere (9/4) and Exeter (11/4).

Opening-day fixtures (September 12, 3pm)

Barrow vs Stevenage

Bolton Wanderers vs Forest Green Rovers

Bradford City vs Colchester United

Cambridge United vs Carlisle United

Cheltenham Town vs Morecambe

Mansfield Town vs Tranmere Rovers

Oldham Athletic vs Leyton Orient

Port Vale vs Crawley Town

Salford City vs Exeter City

Scunthorpe United vs Newport County

Southend United vs Harrogate Town

Walsall vs Grimsby Town

Final-day fixtures (May 8, 3pm)

Cambridge United vs Grimsby Town

Carlisle United vs Walsall

Cheltenham Town vs Harrogate Town

Crawley Town vs Bolton Wanderers

Exeter City vs Barrow

Morecambe vs Bradford City

Oldham Athletic vs Forest Green Rovers

Port Vale vs Mansfield Town

Salford City vs Leyton Orient

Scunthorpe United vs Stevenage

Southend United vs Newport County

Tranmere Rovers vs Colchester United

The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5.

A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.