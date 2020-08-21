Sky Bet Championship fixtures 2020/21: Bournemouth host Blackburn, Wycombe face Rotherham

Bournemouth start life back in the Sky Bet Championship with a home fixture against Blackburn on September 12 while Wycombe Wanderers play familiar foes Rotherham on the opening day.

Life without Eddie Howe for the Cherries could take some getting used to but new boss Jason Tindall will be hoping for a fast start at the Vitality Stadium against Tony Mowbray's men.

Jason Tindall (left) is in charge of Bournemouth after the departure of Eddie Howe

Watford and Norwich - also both relegated from the Premier League - are among the favourites for the title and an instant return to the top table.

Watford's new manager Vladimir Ivic will be given an idea of what the Championship is all about in his first game as his side are due to meet Neil Warnock's Middlesbrough, while Norwich travel to Huddersfield, who appointed former Leeds United assistant Carlos Corberan as their new head coach in July.

Wycombe reached the Championship for the first time in their 133-year history after beating Oxford 2-1 in the Sky Bet League One play-off final but it is a low-key start for them at home to Rotherham, who finished runners-up in League One.

Adebayo Akinfenwa celebrates after Wycombe booked their place in the Championship for next season

Coventry's first game back at Championship level is an away fixture against Bristol City, while beaten play-off finalists Brentford travel to Birmingham and Preston host Swansea.

Opening-weekend fixtures (September 12 - kick-off times subject to change due to TV schedule)

Bournemouth vs Blackburn Rovers

Barnsley vs Luton Town

Birmingham City vs Brentford

Bristol City vs Coventry City

Cardiff City vs Sheffield Wednesday

Derby County vs Reading

Huddersfield Town vs Norwich City

Millwall vs Stoke City

Preston North End vs Swansea City

Queens Park Rangers vs Nottingham Forest

Watford vs Middlesbrough

Wycombe Wanderers vs Rotherham United

Final-day fixtures (May 8)

Bournemouth vs Stoke City

Barnsley vs Norwich City

Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City

Bristol City vs Brentford

Cardiff City vs Rotherham United

Coventry City vs Millwall

Derby County vs Sheffield Wednesday

Middlesbrough vs Wycombe Wanderers

Nottingham Forest vs Preston North End

Queens Park Rangers vs Luton Town

Reading vs Huddersfield Town

Watford vs Swansea City

