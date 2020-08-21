Sky Bet Championship fixtures 2020/21: Bournemouth host Blackburn, Wycombe face Rotherham
Sky Bet EFL announces fixtures for 2020/21 campaign; see every club's schedule below
Bournemouth start life back in the Sky Bet Championship with a home fixture against Blackburn on September 12 while Wycombe Wanderers play familiar foes Rotherham on the opening day.
Life without Eddie Howe for the Cherries could take some getting used to but new boss Jason Tindall will be hoping for a fast start at the Vitality Stadium against Tony Mowbray's men.
Watford and Norwich - also both relegated from the Premier League - are among the favourites for the title and an instant return to the top table.
Watford's new manager Vladimir Ivic will be given an idea of what the Championship is all about in his first game as his side are due to meet Neil Warnock's Middlesbrough, while Norwich travel to Huddersfield, who appointed former Leeds United assistant Carlos Corberan as their new head coach in July.
Wycombe reached the Championship for the first time in their 133-year history after beating Oxford 2-1 in the Sky Bet League One play-off final but it is a low-key start for them at home to Rotherham, who finished runners-up in League One.
Coventry's first game back at Championship level is an away fixture against Bristol City, while beaten play-off finalists Brentford travel to Birmingham and Preston host Swansea.
Opening-weekend fixtures (September 12 - kick-off times subject to change due to TV schedule)
- Bournemouth vs Blackburn Rovers
- Barnsley vs Luton Town
- Birmingham City vs Brentford
- Bristol City vs Coventry City
- Cardiff City vs Sheffield Wednesday
- Derby County vs Reading
- Huddersfield Town vs Norwich City
- Millwall vs Stoke City
- Preston North End vs Swansea City
- Queens Park Rangers vs Nottingham Forest
- Watford vs Middlesbrough
- Wycombe Wanderers vs Rotherham United
Final-day fixtures (May 8)
- Bournemouth vs Stoke City
- Barnsley vs Norwich City
- Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City
- Bristol City vs Brentford
- Cardiff City vs Rotherham United
- Coventry City vs Millwall
- Derby County vs Sheffield Wednesday
- Middlesbrough vs Wycombe Wanderers
- Nottingham Forest vs Preston North End
- Queens Park Rangers vs Luton Town
- Reading vs Huddersfield Town
- Watford vs Swansea City
Sky Bet Championship 2020/21 - club-by-club fixtures
