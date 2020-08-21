Sky Bet League One fixtures 2020/21: Wigan at Ipswich, promoted Crewe host relegated Charlton

Wigan will travel to Ipswich on the opening day of the 2020/21 Sky Bet League One season on September 12, while promoted Crewe take on relegated Charlton.

Wigan's relegation to League One from the Championship was confirmed earlier this month after losing an appeal against a 12-point deduction for going into administration, and they go to Portman Road to take on an Ipswich side who finished 11th in their first third-tier season since 1957.

Meanwhile Crewe, who were promoted from League Two in second place after their season was curtailed by coronavirus, take on relegated Charlton, who fell from the Championship on the last day of the 2019/20 season.

Phil Parkinson's Sunderland are currently favourites for promotion from Sky Bet League One

Elsewhere, Sunderland host Bristol Rovers at the Stadium of Light, while relegated Hull City have a trip to Gillingham and League Two play-off winners Northampton celebrate their return to the third tier with a home clash with AFC Wimbledon.

Promoted Plymouth are at home to Blackpool, while promoted Swindon are at home to Rochdale.

Among the favourites for promotion to the Championship, Peterborough United are away at Accrington Stanley, while Oxford United go to Lincoln City and Portsmouth host Shrewsbury Town.

The Sky Bet League One season will finish on May 8, with all teams playing at least once a week until then, bar a break on the weekend of November 7.

League One will have 11 midweek rounds due to the delayed start to the new season amid the coronavirus pandemic, and the season will officially conclude with the play-off finals to be held at Wembley Stadium over the Spring Bank Holiday weekend May 29-31 2021.

Sunderland are 5/2 favourites for promotion from League One, followed by Peterborough (11/4), Charlton (3/1) and Portsmouth (3/1).

Opening-day fixtures (September 12, 3pm)

Accrington Stanley vs Peterborough United

Crewe Alexandra vs Charlton Athletic

Doncaster Rovers vs Milton Keynes Dons

Fleetwood Town vs Burton Albion

Gillingham vs Hull City

Ipswich Town vs Wigan Athletic

Lincoln City vs Oxford United

Northampton Town vs AFC Wimbledon

Plymouth Argyle vs Blackpool

Portsmouth vs Shrewsbury Town

Sunderland vs Bristol Rovers

Swindon Town vs Rochdale

Final-day fixtures (May 8, 3pm)

Blackpool vs Bristol Rovers

Charlton Athletic vs Hull City

Crewe Alexandra vs Shrewsbury Town

Doncaster Rovers vs Peterborough United

Gillingham vs Plymouth Argyle

Ipswich Town vs Fleetwood Town

Lincoln City vs AFC Wimbledon

Milton Keynes Dons vs Rochdale

Oxford United vs Burton Albion

Portsmouth vs Accrington Stanley

Sunderland vs Northampton Town

Wigan Athletic vs Swindon Town

