Mason Greenwood: Manchester United striker wants players to continue taking a knee

Manchester United and England striker Mason Greenwood wants to see Premier League players continue to take a knee in the upcoming season.

Sportsmen and women around the world have been taking a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, beginning in the aftermath of the killing of unarmed American George Floyd on May 25.

More protests against social injustice took place last week following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin, with NBA, MLB and NHL teams all agreeing to boycott matches.

Before the men's and women's Community Shield games at Wembley on August 29, players once again took a knee, with the FA saying they "continue to support any player who wishes to take a stand against discrimination in a respectful manner".

Speaking on Tuesday, ahead of the 100th day since the killing of George Floyd, Greenwood said: "As the Premier League, we are trying to send a message out there to the whole world that it's important for everyone to know the reasons why we don't want racism in football or anywhere in the world.

"It's good that the Premier League are trying to send that message out there.

"It's a big thing now in football that everyone notices, a lot of people watch football. It will send a good message out.

"For my part, I'd like to see it next season as well."

Speaking to Sky Sports News last week, Darren Moore, the chair of the Premier League's BAME advisory group, said Premier League players are united in wanting to continue to take a knee.

"The message is evident, the message is clear: They're taking a knee to see change. Everyone in football supports them with that.

"There's a global interest in it and a global togetherness. That's why, this time round, there's a real chance to see change. We are all united and together."

Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha and Patrick Van Aanholt, Borussia Dortmund signing Jude Bellingham, Sheffield United's David McGoldrick as well as former Arsenal forward Ian Wright were all subjected to racist abuse online towards the end of the 2019/20 English football season.

Raheem Sterling, Andre Gray, Sol Campbell and Danny Rose are among many former and current professional footballers and coaches in the UK who have spoken out against racism in sport and society over the summer in the wake of the Movement and worldwide protests.