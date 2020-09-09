Tottenham 2020/21: What will be the target for Jose Mourinho and Spurs this season?

How are Tottenham looking ahead of 2020/21?

After a tumultuous 2019/20, Tottenham will be looking to finally put their trophy drought behind them - with a big season for the club ahead in Jose Mourinho's first full year in charge.

Mourinho's men finished sixth in the table last season, their lowest position since 2014, but the Portuguese boss could at least look back with pride on Spurs' strong end to the season - picking up 18 points from the nine games which followed the coronavirus break.

With incomings already through the door in north London and the pressure now on Mourinho to deliver some long-awaited silverware to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium trophy cabinet, will the club be able to come up with the goods this time around?

Where they stand

Tottenham picked up 18 points from their nine games following the restart in June

The coronavirus break could not have come at a much better time for Tottenham last season, as they struggled to contend with a lengthy injury list and troubles with form before the campaign came to an abrupt halt in March.

Given his side's form after the Premier League restart, however, Mourinho will be keen to point out that had the season begun when he took over the club on November 20 last year, they would have finished the season inside a Champions League spot.

With the club's injury list looking a lot healthier ahead of the new season and star man Harry Kane back to rude health after missing much of last season, plus the useful additions of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in midfield and Matt Doherty in the troublesome right-back spot, there will certainly be optimism around north London that there is no repeat of last season on the cards.

Where they're strong

While Kane usually grabs the headlines, goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was almost certainly the standout performer - preventing a league-topping 9.5 goals, according to xG data.

Spurs have also been smart in the transfer market, signing Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Matt Doherty to provide much-needed midfield mettle and fill the troublesome right-back slot for a combined cost of only £30m - in addition to snapping up Joe Hart on a free transfer as back-up for Lloris.

Where they need to improve

Spurs ended up with a mediocre standing but it could have been far worse. The main issue for Jose Mourinho to address this summer is the dip in goals.

The reason? Well, the goals have been drying up for three successive seasons, but, chances have become rarer since the departure of playmaker Christian Eriksen - so a creative midfielder could, or should, be on the list of targets.

Key man

Harry Kane netted seven times in nine games after returning from injury

Kane is the obvious answer - when he plays, he generally scores, and despite questions over his suitability to a Mourinho team, seven goals in nine games following the coronavirus restart was a pretty strong indication that the Tottenham talisman can thrive under his manager's style.

He has always been clinical but even in a season where, through lack of game time as much as anything, he did not break the 20 goal barrier for the second season in succession, his 18 goal return matched up pretty favourably against an xG of just 12.5 - and if Spurs are to get their hands on silverware this season, his ability to take any chance that comes his way will almost certainly play a huge part.

One to watch

Giovani Lo Celso showed flashes in 2019/20 - but will hope for more this time around

He was mightily impressive at times during 2019/20, but with a first season under his belt and without the injury issues which dogged him last summer, it could be a big year for Giovani Lo Celso.

Just the two Premier League assists and no goals was not quite the return he would have hoped for after netting nine times for Real Betis in La Liga the year before.

And while he is not the same player as the now departed Christian Eriksen, the Dane's departure in January has certainly given him an opportunity to stake a claim for taking on some of his goalscoring and creative responsibilities.

What is success for Tottenham in 2020/21?

This is very much two-fold. Tottenham need to be playing Champions League football again - it's what their incredible new stadium was built to house. But having something to put in the trophy cabinet probably sits almost as high on the agenda.

Although the joke at White Hart Lane had long been that Arsenal were willing to consider a top-four finish the equivalent of a trophy, it's now the same situation for their north London neighbours.

Should Spurs finish in the top four, Mourinho will certainly consider the season a job well done, but this is a man who has lived and died by his silverware haul - so a push for both will certainly be a priority for both the manager and CEO Daniel Levy, the man who brought him to the club.