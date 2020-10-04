Juan Foyth: Tottenham defender signs new deal before joining Villarreal on loan

Juan Foyth has signed a new contract at Tottenham before joining Villarreal on loan for the rest of the season.

Foyth, 22, moved to north London from Estudiantes three years ago and has gone on to make 32 appearances in all competitions for Spurs, although he has not featured since last December.

The Argentina international signed a 12-month extension that runs until 2023 before heading to Spain.

A Tottenham statement said: "Juan Foyth has signed a new contract with the club until 2023 and joined Spanish side Villarreal on loan for the remainder of the 2020-21 season."

2:07 The Transfer Talk podcast team discuss whether Tottenham's new signing Carlos Vinicius can thrive in the shadow of the Harry Kane

Despite Spurs' hectic schedule, where they play eight games in 22 days, Foyth, Ryan Sessegnon, Paulo Gazzaniga, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Danny Rose have not been used at all.

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho previously said he has too many players and expected to lose some before Monday night's deadline.

Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur Sunday 4th October 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

"The transfer window in two directions and it's possible that we could let a couple of players to leave, it's possible we could let a couple of young players to go and experience playing," he said.

0:39 Jose Mourinho says he does not want referees to use subjectivity for handball decisions

Jose Mourinho insists he met expectations at Manchester United and won would he could during his spell in charge at Old Trafford.

Speaking ahead of his Old Trafford return with Tottenham on Sunday, live on Sky, Mourinho claims he never had any problems at United and did everything in his power to win trophies at the club.

Mourinho spent two-and-a-half years in the United hotseat, winning the Europa League and League Cup as well as finishing second in the Premier League and losing the 2018 FA Cup final.

1:45 The Soccer Saturday panel agree Dele Alli needs to prove to Mourinho he deserves his place in the Tottenham squad

"I won what was possible to win, I didn't win what was not possible to win," Mourinho said.

"I gave everything, I gave my life to the club and my professionalism, like I always do.

"Internally, lots of friends for life, lots of amazing people that I met in the club. I only have good feelings, feelings that I will have to forget in 90 minutes because for 90 minutes, they want to win, I want to win, that's football."

Transfer Deadline Day - October 5

The summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Monday October 5 with a feast of activity throughout the day involving the biggest names in football.

Some of the highlights to enjoy on Sky Sports News and across our Sky Sports platforms:

Breakfast with David Ginola and Rachel Yankey

The Football Show Special with Dwight Yorke and Andy Cole

Countdown with Harry and Jamie Redknapp

Supporters at the heart of the show with Sky VIP fan wall

You can also follow the stories on Sky Sports' digital platforms, with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

Here's all you need to know about Deadline Day and how to keep across all the deals and drama with Sky Sports.