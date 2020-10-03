Ryan Sessegnon: Tottenham defender agrees loan move to Hoffenheim

Watch Manchester United vs Tottenham live on Sky Sports Premier League from 4pm on Super Sunday; Kick-off at 4.30pm.

Fill 2 Copy 11 Created with Sketch.

Saturday 3 October 2020 19:12, UK

Ryan Sessegnon has agreed a loan move to Hoffenheim
Image: Ryan Sessegnon has agreed a loan move to Hoffenheim

Tottenham defender Ryan Sessegnon has agreed a season-long loan move to Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, according to Sky in Germany.

Sessegnon, who signed for Tottenham for £25m from Fulham in the summer of 2019 on a five-year deal, is expected to undergo a medical in the next 48 hours.

Save over 25% with NOW TV

Save over 25% with NOW TV

Catch the Premier League season on Sky Sports for just £25 p/m for 12 months (usually £33.99 p/m)

More to follow...

Transfer Deadline Day - October 5

The summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Monday October 5 with a feast of activity throughout the day involving the biggest names in football.

Some of the highlights to enjoy on Sky Sports News and across our Sky Sports platforms:

Trending

  • Breakfast with David Ginola and Rachel Yankey
  • The Football Show Special with Dwight Yorke and Andy Cole
  • Countdown with Harry and Jamie Redknapp
  • Supporters at the heart of the show with Sky VIP fan wall

You can also follow the stories on Sky Sports' digital platforms, with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

Also See:

Here's all you need to know about Deadline Day and how to keep across all the deals and drama with Sky Sports.

ONE MILLION POUNDS! Can you imagine?

ONE MILLION POUNDS! Can you imagine?

You read correctly. Do not miss your chance to scoop £1m for free in this week's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3pm Saturday.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Watch Live with NOW TV