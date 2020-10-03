Ryan Sessegnon: Tottenham defender agrees loan move to Hoffenheim

Tottenham defender Ryan Sessegnon has agreed a season-long loan move to Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, according to Sky in Germany.

Sessegnon, who signed for Tottenham for £25m from Fulham in the summer of 2019 on a five-year deal, is expected to undergo a medical in the next 48 hours.

More to follow...

