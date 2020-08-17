Luke Amos: Tottenham midfielder joins QPR on three-year deal

Luke Amos spent last season on loan with QPR

QPR have completed the signing of Tottenham midfielder Luke Amos on a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

The former England U18 international spent last season on loan with QPR, making 34 appearances in the Sky Bet Championship.

Amos told QPR's website: "I think last year was about getting used to the level.

"Now that my injury is behind me and a year of Championship football is too, I think I can kick on and show everyone what I can do.

"I don't think I showed half of what I am capable of last year. Hopefully I can impress everyone this season. I'm excited to get going."

The 23-year-old trained with the QPR squad at their Harlington base on Monday morning, as the London side prepare for the return of the Championship on the weekend of September 12.

QPR manager Mark Warburton said: "I am delighted to get this done and welcome Luke on board.

"Luke got over a nasty knee injury to play 35 games for us last season and we saw him getting stronger and more confident as the campaign progressed.

"I believe he can thrive and really kick on from here. He plays and trains with a real intensity, he has a hunger to win and a desire to learn.

"He has a real passion for the game. With those fantastic traits, Luke has enormous potential."

