Eberechi Eze: Crystal Palace have bid in excess of £12m rejected by QPR

Eberechi Eze scored 14 Championship goals this season

Crystal Palace have had a bid in excess of £12m rejected by QPR for Eberechi Eze.

West Ham are also interested in the England U21 attacker.

Eze scored 14 goals in 46 appearances in the Sky Bet Championship for QPR this season as the Hoops finished 13th in table.

0:30 Eze equalises against West Brom with world-class strike Eze equalises against West Brom with world-class strike

QPR's director of football, Les Ferdinand, tipped the attacking midfielder to make Gareth Southgate's England squad for the European Championships, which have been postponed until 2021.

The 22-year-old signed a three-year deal with QPR in 2018 which runs until June 2021.

All the latest news, analysis and rumours from the window in one place.

The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5.

A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.