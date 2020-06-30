Out-of-contract XI: Willian, David Silva, Mario Gotze and Edinson Cavani star

Premier League clubs can snap up some of Europe's biggest stars and brightest prospects for free when their contracts expire at the end of June or at the end of the season.

With the help of Transfermarkt, we discovered 446 players from the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A, Ligue 1 and the Championship with contracts set to expire this summer and whittled that list down into a starting XI.

Goalkeeper

Joe Hart has struggled for game time in the Premier League since Pep Guardiola axed the former England 'keeper, leading to loan moves with Torino and West Ham, before signing a permanent deal at Burnley for the start of 2018/19.

Joe Hart has been a peripheral figure under Sean Dyche at Burnley

The 33-year-old made 19 league appearances for the Clarets in his first season after Tom Heaton and Nick Pope were both sidelined through injury but has not made one appearance this term.

Defence

Tottenham centre-back Jan Vertonghen, also 33, is set to leave the club at the end of July after an eight-year stint in north London and is the first defender on our team sheet.

Alongside Vertonghen, we've taken a punt with 29-year-old Schalke defender Benjamin Stambouli - who has been injured since October and looks set to become a free agent despite contract negotiations.

Benjamin Stambouli joined Schalke in 2016 after unsuccessful stints with Tottenham and PSG.

Nathaniel Clyne (29) was once an integral part of the Liverpool team but has failed to clock one minute during the Reds' title-winning campaign and will be a free agent on Wednesday - slotting into our XI at right-back.

Nathaniel Clyne will leave Liverpool when his contract expires at the end of the month

France U21 defender Malang Sarr completes the back four as a shoehorned left-back but primarily plays as a central defender. The 21-year-old will leave Nice on a free after starting only 16 league games this term.

Midfield

Our midfield trio comprises two World Cup winners and a freshly-donned league winner.

David Silva bows out from Manchester City this summer after 10 years' service. Even at 34, the veteran midfielder oozes class and will be in demand when his contract expires at the end of July.

Mario Gotze is available for nothing this week and joins the midfield mettle, having burst onto the world stage 10 years ago for Germany at the age of just 18 but has fallen out of favour at boyhood club Borussia Dortmund.

Gotze's World Cup final winner in 2014 underlined the excitement about his potential

Alongside the world champions is title-winning Adam Lallana (32), who has produced several stellar displays for Liverpool this season - albeit from limited game time - and has attracted interest from Leicester.

Attack

Two top-drawer Premier League wingers land starting berths down the flanks, with Willian set to leave Chelsea at the end of the season and Bournemouth's Ryan Fraser available for free this week after turning down an extension to see out the Cherries' relegation battle.

Up top? Who else but Edinson Cavani. The seasoned striker has racked up 216 league goals over the past 10 seasons, a tally bettered only by Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski in Europe's top leagues during that period.

The 33-year-old Uruguay international rejected a contract extension at PSG in favour of pastures new and is likely to attract a raft of powerhouse suitors.

Final XI