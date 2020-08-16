Lyndon Dykes: Livingston confirm offer for striker from Sky Bet Championship club

Lyndon Dykes scored 11 goals for Livingston last season before it was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic

Livingston have confirmed a bid for Lyndon Dykes from a Sky Bet Championship side - understood by Sky Sports News to be a £2m offer from QPR - has been accepted.

The 24-year-old Australian did not feature for Livi in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Rangers but did watch on from the stands at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Dykes - who scored two goals in three appearances at the start of the new Scottish Premiership season - will have his medical over the next few days, with the move expected to be confirmed in the coming week.

Barnsley, Middlesbrough and Stoke were among a host of Sky Bet Championship clubs interested in signing Dykes, with Barnsley having two offers in excess of £1m rejected.

Rangers were also interested in Dykes earlier in the summer, but have since signed strikers Kemar Roofe and Cedric Itten.

QPR director of football Les Ferdinand watched Dykes twice in person in recent weeks at the start of the Scottish Premiership season.

"Lyndon has been a massive part of our success over the last 12 months and everyone at the club wishes him nothing but success in the future," said Livingston's head of football operations David Martindale.

"I'm sure I speak for us all when I say he will be sorely missed both on and off the park.

"As a club, it's also a great acknowledgement of the work going on to help develop players that Lyndon's transfer fee will break the current club record previously held by the sale of David Fernandez to Celtic FC back in 2002. Further details on that side of things will be released in due course.

Dykes watched on as Livingston battled to a goalless draw against Rangers

"It's testament to every single member of staff at Livingston FC, along with the players, that we had the level of interest in Lyndon that we did.

"I know first-hand that we have all played a massive part in Lyndon's development over the last 12 months but more importantly, Lyndon himself is being rewarded for his appetite and endeavour that he brought into work every day, along with his infectious personality.

"I've no doubt at all that he has the ability and mindset to go there and kick on again.

"Without a shadow of a doubt all of our jobs just got that little bit harder at the club, but this was an opportunity for Lyndon to go and compete in one of the biggest leagues in Europe.

"It has also given Livingston FC a bit of added financial stability that is more than welcome given the current climate.

"Everyone at Livingston FC is delighted for Lyndon - go and smash it big man!"

