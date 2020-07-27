Adam Lallana: Brighton sign midfielder from Liverpool

Adam Lallana leaves Liverpool after six years

Brighton have completed the signing of Adam Lallana from Liverpool.

Lallana has agreed a three-year contract with Brighton and returns to the south coast having left Southampton to move to Anfield in 2014.

The 32-year-old, who is understood to have had other Premier League offers, completed a medical on Monday.

"There is no doubting Adam's quality, and if you look at his footballing CV his ability is clear for everyone to see," said Brighton head coach Graham Potter.

"He has played at the very highest level, for both club and country, and achieved great things. He has a wealth of experience alongside his technical quality.

"The honours he won during his time at Liverpool, and the high regard in which he is held at Anfield, only further underline his ability and character.

"Adam is a really exciting signing for us, someone I am sure the supporters will be really looking forward to seeing play as and when things are able to begin to return to normal.

"To have both his experience and quality out on the pitch will be a great addition for us, and I know he will be an excellent role model for our younger players in the squad.

"I am really looking forward to working with him when we return for pre-season training in a few weeks."