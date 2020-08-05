Southampton sign Mohammed Salisu for £10.9m from Real Valladolid

Mohammed Salisu made 31 La Liga appearances last season

Southampton have completed a deal to sign centre-back Mohammed Salisu from Real Valladolid for £10.9m.

Saints triggered a buyout clause in the 21-year-old's contract and he has agreed a four-year deal to move to St Mary's.

As it stands, the Ghanaian will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine period once he arrives in the UK from Spain due to coronavirus control measures.

Sky Sports News reported last month that Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl had resurrected his interest in Salisu, who was one of two centre-back targets they were looking at in Jaunary.

Saints will not look to sign another centre-back unless they sell one this summer. Jannik Vestergaard was a target for Leicester in the January window.

Kyle Walker-Peters could join Sainst permanently

Hasenhuttl is also set to add a right-back to his squad, with Southampton in talks with Tottenham to finalise the deal to sign Kyle Walker-Peters for an initial £12m.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is expected to move in the opposite direction for an initial £15m, and Saints will look to secure a replacement before the transfer deadline.

However, they are not in a rush having finished the season strongly without their unsettled former captain in the team.

