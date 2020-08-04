Tottenham and Southampton agree fees in principle for transfers of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Kyle Walker-Peters

Tottenham and Southampton have agreed deals in principle for the transfers of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Kyle Walker-Peters.

A fee in the region of £15m has been agreed for Hojbjerg to move to Spurs and one in the region of £12m for Walker-Peters to join Saints, where he spent the second half of the 2019/20 season on loan.

However, there are still bonuses and payment structures to be agreed between the clubs.

Both transfers are also still subject to the agreement of personal terms and completion of medicals.

Kyle Walker-Peters has been on loan at Southampton since January

The two players are keen to join their prospective new clubs so those are expected to be a formality.

