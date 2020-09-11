Edouard Mendy: Chelsea close to signing Rennes goalkeeper

Edouard Mendy is closing on a move to Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are close to agreeing a deal to sign goalkeeper Edouard Mendy from French club Rennes.

The goalkeeper would become Chelsea's eighth signing of the summer following the arrivals of Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Xavier Mbuyamba, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva, Malang Sarr and Kai Havertz.

If the deal can be tied up, Mendy would compete with Kepa Arrizabalaga and Willy Caballero to be the club's first-choice 'keeper.

Mendy did not train with Rennes on Friday morning, even though they are playing Nimes on Sunday.

He was, though, at the Rennes training ground with his representative for talks with the club.

Mendy has already told Rennes he wants to move to Chelsea.

The 28-year-old would be following in the footsteps of Petr Cech, who made the same move from Rennes to Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2004.

Cech is now Chelsea's technical director and will almost certainly have been involved in identifying Mendy as a transfer target.

Chelsea, who conceded 54 goals in 38 Premier League games last season - the most of any top-half side, were also said to be interested in another Ligue 1 goalkeeper in Lille's Mike Maignan.

However, Lille wanted £32m for the 25-year-old, which was some way higher than the expected £22m valuation of the player.

Chelsea have also been linked with several other goalkeepers, including Jan Oblak, Nick Pope and Andre Onana.

0:48 Frank Lampard says his side need to follow the lead of Liverpool and Manchester City if they are to challenge for the title Frank Lampard says his side need to follow the lead of Liverpool and Manchester City if they are to challenge for the title

