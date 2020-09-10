N'Golo Kante: Chelsea unlikely to sanction deal for Inter target

Inter Milan want to sign N’Golo Kante but Chelsea are unlikely to sanction any deal because the Serie A club are managed by their former head coach Antonio Conte.

Conte left Chelsea in acrimonious circumstances in the summer of 2018 after two years in charge, and the club's accounts released earlier this year showed they paid a total of £26.6m in compensation to the Italian and his backroom staff and legal costs.

Inter have a limited transfer budget this summer and are only in a position to complete swap deals at the moment, which could thwart their pursuit of France's World Cup-winner Kante.

The midfielder is under contract for another three years at Stamford Bridge after signing a new deal in November 2018.

Kante was restricted to 28 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea last season due to injuries as Frank Lampard's side finished fourth in the Premier League

The 29-year-old has won the Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League at Chelsea since he arrived from Leicester in July 2016.

Chelsea have spent more than £200m on Ben Chilwell, Kai Havertz, Malang Sarr, Thiago Silva, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech this summer, with midfielder Willian the most high-profile departure so far in the transfer window.

Lampard's side begin the Premier League campaign at Brighton on Monday, live on Sky Sports.

