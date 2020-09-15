Callum Hudson-Odoi: Bayern Munich revive interest in Chelsea winger

Callum Hudson-Odoi came off the bench in Chelsea's Premier League opener at Brighton on Monday

Bayern Munich have revived their interest in Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, according to Sky in Germany.

Hudson-Odoi was the subject of multiple bids, including one believed to be £35m, from the Bundesliga club last January and was widely linked with the Champions League holders once again last summer.

However, the England international, 19, signed a new five-year contract at Chelsea last September and made 33 appearances for the Premier League side during Frank Lampard's first season in charge.

Chelsea have signed attacking midfielder Hakim Ziyech from Ajax for £33.3m and Germany international Kai Havertz for £75.8m, which has increased competition further in wide attacking berths for Lampard's starting line-up.

Hudson-Odoi came off the bench to replace summer signing Havertz in the 80th minute of Chelsea's 3-1 Premier League victory at Brighton on Monday.

RB Leipzig and Juventus are also believed to want to sign Hudson-Odoi this summer, ahead of deadline day on October 5.

Hudson-Odoi has scored eight goals for Chelsea since he made his senior debut for the club in January 2018.

Frank Lampard was pleased with Timo Werner and Kai Havertz on their Premier League debuts in the 3-1 win at Brighton, with the former in particular impressing, winning a penalty for Chelsea in the 21st minute.

The head coach believes the German's display was only a glimpse of what he can do, telling Sky Sports: "I love the way that Timo pops up in different areas.

"He's not a frontman who attaches to centre-backs so much. Sometimes he can start from a little bit deeper, but when he goes, he goes. We saw that with the burst of pace for the penalty, because I think the ball was slightly over-played and he still gets there.

Timo Werner impressed on his Chelsea debut

There was no debut goal from Timo Werner against Brighton but his performance showed how he will give Chelsea's attack a new dimension, writes Nick Wright.

There were only a couple of minutes on the clock at the Amex Stadium when Timo Werner, Chelsea's £45m signing from RB Leipzig, provided the first glimpse of what he can bring to Frank Lampard's attack.

With an explosive diagonal run from left to right, the 24-year-old latched onto a long pass over the top from Reece James, dragging Ben White out of position as he did so, before firing a dangerous cross into the box which only narrowly missed the onrushing Mason Mount.

The assistant belatedly raised his flag for offside, meaning it wouldn't have counted anyway, but the combination of speed, anticipation and awareness still made for a neat encapsulation of the qualities that persuaded Lampard to place Werner at the top of his summer wish list.

