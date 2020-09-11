Gonzalo Higuain set to join Inter Miami after Juventus exit

Gonzalo Higuain won three Serie A titles with Juventus

Gonzalo Higuain is set to join David Beckham's MLS franchise Inter Miami after he agreed to terminate his contract at Juventus.

According to Sky in Italy, the former Chelsea striker has travelled to Florida to finalise a free transfer which will see him earn around €7.5m per season (£133,000 per week).

The 32-year-old's exit from Juventus, where he scored 66 goals in 149 appearances since joining from Napoli for £81m in 2016, will be made official once he agrees personal terms with Inter Miami.

Higuain did not train with Juventus on Thursday as he prepared to fly into the US where he is set to join former Juve team-mate Blaise Matuidi.

The Serie A champions are looking for a new striker to form a partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala, with the club having agreed personal terms with their top target - Barcelona's Luis Suarez.

The former Liverpool striker will next week sit an exam to gain the Italian passport, with Juventus having filled their two slots for overseas players having signed American Weston McKennie from Schalke and Brazilian Arthur Melo from Barcelona.

However, the club are keen to sign a new No 9 as soon as possible and they are interested in Higuain's former Chelsea team-mate Olivier Giroud as a back-up option should Suarez's Barcelona exit be too drawn out.

