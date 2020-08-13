Blaise Matuidi signs for David Beckham's Inter Miami after Juventus exit

Blaise Matuidi left Juventus this month after helping them to the Serie A title

Blaise Matuidi has signed for Inter Miami - the MLS side co-owned by his former team-mate David Beckham - after leaving Juventus.

The 33-year-old midfielder left the Serie A champions this month after three years in Turin.

Confirming the move on Twitter, Matuidi wrote: "I made my decision a few weeks ago to join @intermiamicf, rise to my friend David Beckham's challenge and win new trophies there. My family and I can't wait."

Matuidi - who won the World Cup with France in 2018 - played with Beckham during the former England captain's spell with PSG during the second half of the 2012/13 season.

Beckham said: "I couldn't be happier to welcome my friend Blaise to Inter Miami. He is an exciting and gifted player and a great person.

"To have a World Cup winner of Blaise's quality in our new team is such a proud moment - for us as owners and for our fans.

David Beckham is co-owner of Inter Miami, who joined MLS this year

"For me personally, to have a former team-mate joining our club is very special and I can't wait to welcome him and his beautiful family to South Florida."

Matuidi won three Serie A titles during his time at Juventus as well as four Ligue 1 crowns with PSG.

He will wear the No 8 shirt with Inter Miami and will be the only World Cup-winner currently playing in MLS.

Inter Miami were just two matches into their inaugural MLS campaign when the coronavirus pandemic shutdown the league. They are due to resume their season on August 22.

