    FC Dallas 0-1 Nashville: David Accam earns visitors first MLS victory

    MLS regular season resumes in Texas

    Thursday 13 August 2020 09:56, UK

    Image: Nashville celebrate David Accam's late goal. Pic: USA Today/MLSsoccer

    David Accam struck a late winner as Nashville beat FC Dallas 1-0 to claim a milestone first victory in Major League Soccer.

    The game at Toyota Stadium in Texas seemed destined to end in stalemate but the Ghana forward scored a fine solo goal in the 86th minute - just four minutes after his introduction.

    It was the first regular-season game since the coronavirus shutdown and the first competitive match for both sides since March after they had to withdraw from the interim MLS is Back tournament due to positive test results.

    Chances were scarce throughout the contest until 29-year-old midfielder Accam took aim and watched his shot take a deflection that beat Dallas goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer.

    The hosts pressed frantically for a late equaliser but a superb block from Walker Zimmerman ensured Nashville held on for their first three points as an MLS club.

    The sides will meet again in the early hours of Monday August 17, UK time, as they play catch-up, before a full match round takes place that weekend.

