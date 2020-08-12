Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Portland Timbers vs Orlando City SC. MLS is Back Tournament Knockout Stage Final.

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

Portland Timbers 2

  • L Mabiala (27th minute)
  • D Zuparic (66th minute)

Orlando City SC 1

  • M Pereyra (39th minute)

Portland Timbers 2-1 Orlando City: Timbers win MLS is Back trophy

The regular MLS season will resume on Wednesday after the MLS is Back tournament celebrating the return of football

Wednesday 12 August 2020 09:45, UK

Portland Timbers win MLS is Back 1:21
Portland Timbers beat Orlando City to win the MLS is Back tournament on Tuesday - see the goals and their unique celebrations here

Portland Timbers lifted the MLS is Back trophy after beating hosts Orlando City 2-1 in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday. 

Former Argentine international Diego Valeri delivered a perfectly placed free kick into the box that Larrys Mabiala headed past goal keeper Pedro Gallese in the 27th minute.

Minutes later, Orlando equalised.

Former Manchester United winger Nani worked the ball down the left side following a turnover and created enough room to cross into the box. Mauricio Pereyra got a foot on the ball and then slammed home from close range to tie the match.

Portland struck the winning goal when Dario Zuparic deflected a short pass into the back of the net past a hapless Gallese to make it 2-1 at that stage.

The Timbers, who spent 39 days in the MLS bubble and remained on West Coast time, held on to win and celebrated the success as they hugged and danced after the final whistle.

Former Man Utd forward Nani featured for Orlando City
Image: Former Man Utd forward Nani featured for Orlando City

It ended a wild month for the MLS, which managed to play 51 matches in 45 days at ESPNs Wide World of Sports complex at Disney World.

Portland will get $328,000 in prize money to split and earned a berth in the CONCACAF Champions League, their first since 2016.

The league resumes its regular season Wednesday night with FC Dallas playing at Nashville (kick-off 1.30am BST).

The leagues 26 teams will play 18 games apiece. A majority of the games will be played without fans because of local regulations and teams will be subject to a rigorous testing protocol, using charter flights or buses to limit outside contact.

