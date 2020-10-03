Callum Hudson-Odoi: Chelsea reject Bayern Munich bid for forward

Chelsea have rejected a loan bid for Callum Hudson-Odoi from Bayern Munich.

The Champions League winners have offered to take the 19-year-old on loan for the rest of this season with an option to buy for £70m next summer.

Sky Germany reported earlier this week there had been a breakthrough in talks over the possibility of Bayern signing Hudson-Odoi.

Bayern's interest in the highly-rated winger is longstanding. They made Hudson-Odoi a key target during the January transfer window last year when they offered Chelsea £30m for his services, and they saw a fourth bid worth around £22.5m rejected in summer 2019.

Hudson-Odoi played 83 minutes of Chelsea's 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday, and Frank Lampard spoke about Bayern's interest in the England international after the game, saying his future could even be resolved on Transfer Deadline Day.

The Chelsea boss said: "I think Callum's performance, particularly in the second half when he got more aggressive, he showed ability and pace. Callum is absolutely part of our plans here."

When pressed on the player being linked with a move to Bayern, Lampard replied: "There is no definitive answer, we will know by Monday whether there is. Callum is our player, what Callum wants comes into consideration, it has to work for us."

The Chelsea academy graduate has scored nine goals and made 11 assists in 66 appearances in all competitions for the Blues since his debut in 2018, he remains under contract at Stamford Bridge until 2024.

Image: Hansi Flick confirmed Bayern's interest in Hudson-Odoi in a press conference prior to their game against Hertha Berlin on October 4

Flick: Hudson-Odoi one of the best in his position

Bayern's manager Hansi Flick was asked about Hudson-Odoi ahead of his side's Bundesliga clash with Hertha Berlin on Sunday, and confirmed that the club has shown legitimate interest in the player.

Flick said: "I don't know what will happen. He's one of the best talents on his position and can play as a winger and even as a striker. That's why Bayern Munich is thinking about him."

Bayern, who signed Leroy Sane for £54.8m from Manchester City earlier in the summer, and are in the market for another wideman, also remain interested in Brighton full-back Tariq Lamptey.

Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz all arrived at Stamford Bridge during the summer window, meaning that competition for attacking spots in Chelsea's first team will be fierce this season.

Willian and Ross Barkley (on loan) have already left, while Lampard has confirmed that there could be more outgoings before the transfer deadline of 11pm on October 5.

Chelsea have been the Premier League's biggest spenders so far, with Roman Abramovich overseeing an extensive - and expensive - overhaul.

Frank Lampard's attack has been transformed by the additions of Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech, while the club have also brought in goalkeeper Edouard Mendy from Rennes, and strengthened their defence with the signings of Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell.

Despite those defensive additions, Chelsea showed familiar frailties during their 3-3 draw with West Brom in the Premier League and could yet seek to bring in another body at centre-back and in defensive midfield. A late move for long-standing target Declan Rice should not be ruled out.

That, however, would depend on outgoings. Lampard has more than 30 first-team players at his disposal currently and he needs to trim that number. Antonio Rudiger could be on his way out, and is open to leaving the club on loan, while there are also doubts around the futures of Kepa Arrizabalaga, Emerson, Jorginho and Marcos Alonso, among others.

