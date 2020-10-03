Chelsea 4-0 Crystal Palace: Ben Chilwell scores and assists on PL debut for Blues in thumping win

Chelsea turned it on in the second half to beat Crystal Palace 4-0 at Stamford Bridge, with Ben Chilwell scoring and assisting on his Premier League debut for the Blues.

Chelsea struggled to break down Palace's low block in the first half, despite having all of the ball, but got their breakthrough just after the break as Chilwell slammed home from eight yards as the visitors failed to clear (50).

Chilwell was involved in the second as his cross from the left was brilliantly headed home by Kurt Zouma (66), before Jorginho slotted two penalties (78 and 82) after Tammy Abraham was brought down by Tyrick Mitchell and Mamadou Sakho had tripped Kai Havertz.

The result means Chelsea bounced following disappointing results against Liverpool, West Brom and Tottenham, while Palace now have two wins and two defeats from their first four.

Full report to follow...

What's next?

Chelsea now host Southampton in the Premier League after the international break on October 17 at 3pm.

Crystal Palace host rivals Brighton on October 18, live on Sky Sports Premier League at 2pm.