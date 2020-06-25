Pedro: Chelsea winger to join Roma at end of season

Pedro has won three major trophies since signing for Chelsea in 2015

Chelsea winger Pedro will join Roma when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The 32-year-old's Chelsea deal was due to expire at the end of the month, but he signed a short-term extension earlier this week to allow him to end the campaign with the Blues.

Pedro's exit will bring an end to his five-year spell in London following his arrival in August 2015 from boyhood club Barcelona.

He has scored 43 goals in 201 games since joining Chelsea, and helped them win the Premier League in 2017, FA Cup in 2018 and Europa League in 2019.

Pedro has played just 18 times since Frank Lampard became head coach last summer, but will hope to help Chelsea to secure a Champions League place for next season and lift the FA Cup again before he departs.

Chelsea have already agreed deals to sign Ajax's Hakim Ziyech and RB Leipzig's Timo Werner at the end of the season - both players who can play out wide and will help to fill the gap left by Pedro.