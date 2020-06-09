Henrikh Mkhitaryan: Arsenal midfielder wants permanent Roma move after loan expires

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has scored six goals in 17 appearances for Roma during his loan spell

Henrikh Mkhitaryan says he wants a permanent transfer from Arsenal to Roma when his loan deal expires.

Mkhitaryan, 31, joined Serie A side Roma on a season-long loan in September 2019 and scored six goals in 17 appearances before the season was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Roma do not have an option to trigger an automatic permanent move to for the Armenia midfielder at the end of his loan deal, but the player himself says he hopes Arsenal and Roma can agree a deal so he can remain in the Italian capital for "another few years".

"I don't know how long I'm going to stay here,' he told the Futbol with Grant Wahl podcast.

"I like Rome as a city and Roma as a club, I wish I could stay here longer but it's not up to me.

"I'm doing my best, I'm training, I'm learning Italian to improve so let's see what's going to happen next.

"The club and the philosophy of the manager suits me. I'm very happy to play this type of football because it makes me feel pleasure, it makes me enjoy playing football. It's the only reason, I guess.

"Of course, I'd like to be at Roma next season and not just next season, for another few years. I still have a contract with Arsenal, it's not up to me. It's up to Arsenal and Roma if they agree the terms of the transfer fee.

"If I'm not going to stay at Roma and have to go back to Arsenal, I'm not complaining."

Mkhitaryan joined Arsenal 2018 in a swap-deal with Manchester United for Alexis Sanchez. The midfielder's contract at the Emirates Stadium is due to expire in summer of 2021.