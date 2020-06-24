Kai Havertz: Frank Lampard says Chelsea have not made transfer bid for Bayer Leverkusen winger

Kai Havertz is a transfer target for Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid

Frank Lampard says Chelsea have not made a bid for Bayer Leverkusen winger Kai Havertz.

Sky Sports News reported earlier this month that Chelsea want to sign the 20-year-old Germany international this summer, although they face competition from Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

The Blues have already completed the signings of Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech but Lampard refused to confirm if Havertz could join them at Stamford Bridge.

"He's a top player but we're certainly not going to comment on players at other teams," said the Chelsea head coach. "It cannot be our focus.

"No bids have gone in."

Willian and Pedro have agreed to finish the season with Chelsea

Lampard has secured the services of Willian and Pedro for the rest of the season. Both players agreed short-term contracts on Tuesday night to remain at the club beyond June 30.

"I'm pleased," said Lampard. "Negotiations were relatively easy because both sides wanted the same thing.

"The two players wanted to make sure they could see the season out with us. We need them in the squad, they're both important players. I'm happy."

Pedro will join Roma when his extended contract ends but Willian could yet extend his stay with Chelsea.

"We're still talking with the players and Willian in particular," said Lampard.

"It was hard for me to comment too much [before Tuesday's announcement] but I always felt confident they would remain. They've been fantastic professionals for the club."

He added: "I want Willian to play his best football for the next nine or so games, depending on our cup run. That's it. Behind the scenes, we can talk. I get on very well with Willian, as does the club."

Lampard is preparing his players for a run of three fixtures in seven days, beginning with Manchester City at home on Thursday.

Victory for Chelsea over Pep Guardiola's side could confirm Liverpool as Premier League champions but that is of no interest to Lampard.

"I've got absolutely no thought of Liverpool's situation," he said. "It makes no odds to us at all.

"We respective Liverpool and Manchester City as two fantastic teams, for the last two or three seasons they've been dominant.

"We can only look at what this match means to us. We want to try and win, we go against a great opponent. That's the only way I see it."

Lampard has no fresh injury concerns for Thursday's game, with Fikayo Tomori a week away from returning to full training and Callum Hudson-Odoi not match fit.