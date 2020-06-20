Frank Lampard: Chelsea signings show Roman Abramovich still committed

Frank Lampard believes Roman Abramovich's recent spending in the transfer market proves he is very much committed to Chelsea

Frank Lampard believes owner Roman Abramovich has nothing to prove in his commitment to Chelsea.

The Chelsea boss has highlighted the recent signings of Ajax's Hakim Ziyech and RB Leipzig's Timo Werner as proof enough the Russian billionaire is still very much backing the club in their attempts to close the gap on Liverpool and Manchester City at the top of the table.

And Lampard was also quick to hail his relationship with technical adviser Petr Cech and director Marina Granovskaia, alongside his links to the west London club's Russian owner.

"I haven't spoken to him (Abramovich) recently; I speak to Marina a lot and with Petr," said Lampard. "We are very joined up and we talk a lot and communication is key in that.

"When you say that I know the owner very well, in the workplace, to a degree, I do.

"But I also understand what he wants for this club. I played under it, I felt it as a player when he first came here so I get that, and with my conversations with Marina that's always relayed.

"I want the same as him. In terms of his commitment, I think he has shown his commitment regularly to our football club.

"We have done some business now that will hopefully improve us for next season and we want to keep moving forward.

"One thing I really realised coming into this job, I was here a long time as a player, but as manager people will consistently ask you about your relationship with the board and the owner etc.

"And I hope that this shows how we've worked together, all of us, with how we work, with recruitment, scouting and all playing our roles in trying to bring the right players and being joined up.

"So I think we have to be very positive. This is Chelsea Football Club and we want to close the gap. And signings like Timo and Ziyech are both nice statements."

