Willian and Pedro extend Chelsea contracts to play for rest of season

Willian and Pedro have agreed to finish the season with Chelsea

Willian and Pedro have agreed short-term contracts with Chelsea to see out the remainder of the season.

Clubs have until midnight to declare any short-term extensions, with both Willian and Pedro now agreeing to stay at Chelsea beyond the June 30 expiry of their original contracts.

Pedro is joining Roma when his extended contract ends, while Willian still has not agreed a deal beyond the end of this season.

Willian started Chelsea's win over Aston Villa on Sunday but Pedro was an unused substitute.

Willian started Chelsea's first Premier League match after the restart

Willian has reported interest from Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester United.

Chelsea faced losing four players at the end of June when football was originally suspended in March but have since extended deals for Olivier Giroud and Willy Caballero for another season and have now secured the services of their wingers until July 26.

The club have eight remaining Premier League games as they aim for a place in the Champions League next season and could feature in the FA Cup final on August 1.

Chelsea next play Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night in the Premier League with both players available for selection.

Sky Sports are broadcasting 64 live Premier League games for the 2019/20 season resumption. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches are being broadcast on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.

To celebrate the return of the Premier League, Sky Sports have also launched a host of innovative new features and updates to give fans an even more immersive experience and share the moments live with family and friends on virtual platforms.