Kai Havertz: Chelsea want to sign Bayer Leverkusen midfielder

Chelsea are interested in Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz this summer

Chelsea want to sign Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen this summer.

Leverkusen have not received a formal offer for the 20-year old but it is believed Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have held talks with the club.

Roman Abramovich is willing to give Frank Lampard significant backing in the transfer market this summer, with a deal for RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner agreed 'in principle'.

Leicester left-back Ben Chilwell remains Chelsea's No 1 target this summer, while Hakim Ziyech will officially join Chelsea from Ajax in July.

Havertz, whose is under contract at Leverkusen until June 2022, has attracted interest from a host of top European clubs.

The Germany international, capped seven times by his country, has scored 15 goals and made eight assists across 38 games in all competitions so far in the 2019/20 campaign.

In an interview with Sky Germany, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp recently praised Havertz and Werner as "great" players, explaining also that complications due to the coronavirus pandemic have affected the Reds' transfer strategy this summer, with Klopp's side previously linked with a move for Werner.

Meanwhile, the Football Association is discussing proposals to move the summer transfer window to August until October, with the window currently due to open on June 18.

Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann:

"A lot of Premier League clubs will be interested in Havertz, he's a terrific player and there's not many better around at the moment.

"If you look at Manchester United, it's very clear they need new personnel going forward, and I think he'd improve pretty much every team. Liverpool are a bit different with the way they set-up and play, but besides that he improves every team.

"Before the break people were talking about three figures, a hundred-odd million, if that's a price any club is prepared to pay in the summer, I'm not sure, but the likelihood is he will leave Leverkusen and take on another challenge in the summer."

Sky Sports' Oliver Yew:

'The hype surrounding Kai Havertz continues to build, and rightly so. Before the suspension of football, he was in fine form, scoring five goals and producing five assists in his last eight appearances for Leverkusen, showing himself to be one of the hottest young forwards in Europe.

Havertz is the first player in Bundesliga history to score 35 goals before the age of 21

'Any danger of a loss of momentum during the enforced break due to the coronavirus pandemic have been dispelled since the resumption of the Bundesliga season, with Havertz picking up exactly where he left off... scoring goals.

'Havertz has scored five goals in four appearances and his winner against Freiburg on May 29 saw the forward become the first Bundesliga player to reach 35 goals before turning 21. That stat alone shows that the hype around Havertz is real.'