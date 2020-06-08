Chelsea: Premier League fixtures, injury latest ahead of season restart

Frank Lampard has nine games left this season to secure Champions League football

The Premier League is back - but what shape are Chelsea in for the season restart?

Ahead of the top flight's big return, we run the rule over Frank Lampard's side, from fixtures and fitness to the manager's view and more...

Who have they got left to play?

Chelsea resume with a trip to Aston Villa, live on Sky Sports.

A London derby with West Ham United also is being shown by Sky Sports on Wednesday July 1, with a league trip to Manchester City and an FA Cup quarter-final at Leicester on Sunday June 28 (4pm kick-off) between those Sky games.

Lampard's team still must go to Liverpool and also face crunch clashes against Sheffield United and Wolves in the race for European qualification.

Watch Aston Villa vs Chelsea live on Sky

Sunday, June 21

Aston Villa vs Chelsea

Kick-Off: 8.15pm; Live on Sky Sports and Sky Pick

Thursday, June 25

Chelsea v Man City

Kick-Off: 4.15pm

Wednesday, July 1

West Ham vs Chelsea

Kick-Off: 8.15pm; Live on Sky Sports and Sky Pick

Chelsea vs Watford

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

Chelsea vs Norwich

Liverpool vs Chelsea

Chelsea vs Wolves

Bournemouth vs Chelsea

Where can they finish?

Lampard's team are currently fourth - three points ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United as the battle for the Champions League places will take centre stage towards the top of the table after the restart.

A fifth-placed finish could seal Champions League football if Manchester City's European ban - one they are appealing - is upheld.

City's potential ban - and the fact that they have already won the Carabao Cup - could deliver Europa League football for the sides that finish sixth and seventh and there might yet be further reward, although, Chelsea would have to suffer a huge loss in form of being in danger of dropping out of the top five.

Chelsea are favourites to land fourth spot, behind Leicester, but Manchester United still have a 27 per cent chance of achieving a top-four finish, according to modelling by Experimental361.

Any other commitments?

Chelsea are in the last eight of the FA Cup - a competition they have won eight times.

Their quarter-final tie against Leicester at The King Power will take place on June 27/28, with the semi-finals and finals scheduled at Wembley on July 18/19 and August 1 respectively.

Is everyone fit and available?

Before the suspension of the season, Chelsea had several players struggling with injuries but the break has worked out well for the club in that regard. Ruben Loftus-Cheek has spent the entire campaign recovering from his Achilles' tendon rupture but is back in full training now, while Christian Pulisic hasn't played since New Year's Day but also is back albeit will be lacking match practice. Top scorer Tammy Abraham suffered an ankle injury while playing against Arsenal but has now fully recovered.

There is an issue over N'Golo Kante, however, with the World Cup winner carrying concerns around the Covid-19 virus.

1:08 Chelsea's Christian Pulisic says he's now fit and ready to play when football returns having been out since New Year's Day with a tendon injury Chelsea's Christian Pulisic says he's now fit and ready to play when football returns having been out since New Year's Day with a tendon injury

What form were they in before the break?

Chelsea enjoyed a 4-0 victory over Everton in their final game before the suspension but had slipped up on the road before that with a 2-2 draw against Bournemouth and a 1-0 reverse at Newcastle leaving Lampard with a few issues to ponder.

What's the manager said?

"One of the things for me as a manager that I've learnt in this two-month period is that communication is so key," Lampard said.

"When we went into isolation we all felt like we went into this crazy bubble that we're not used to. Me sending messages to the players and asking how they felt was so important.



"I didn't want to bombard them so they were bored of me but I did want them to know that I'm here. As the talk of restarting came it was an important conversation that we had collectively. Everybody is different and we've seen that with the reaction of players and that has to be respected in all ways. We work every day as a family and a team and we'll respect everyone and how they feel about the restart and coming back to work."

4:59 Fikayo Tomori tells Jamie Redknapp how Frank Lampard has helped him adapt to the Premier League, how Liverpool’s forwards have been his toughest opponents and how he’s been keeping busy by studying for a degree! Fikayo Tomori tells Jamie Redknapp how Frank Lampard has helped him adapt to the Premier League, how Liverpool’s forwards have been his toughest opponents and how he’s been keeping busy by studying for a degree!

The betting - can they see the job through?

Chelsea have perhaps surprised a few this season with their consistent top four challenge in Lampard's first season in the job having not spent a penny in the last transfer window.

Chelsea to finish in the top four - 8/13 with Sky Bet

Watch the Premier League with Sky Sports

Sky Sports will show 64 live Premier League games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches will be available on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.