Chelsea fixtures: Kick-off times and dates
Chelsea's rearranged games for the Premier League restart
Last Updated: 05/06/20 1:34pm
The details of Chelsea's first fixtures for the Premier League restart have been confirmed with their trip to Aston Villa on the first weekend live on Sky Sports.
Chelsea's London derby with West Ham United also is being shown by Sky Sports on Wednesday July 1.
Frank Lampard's side face a league trip to Manchester City and an FA Cup quarter-final at Leicester on Sunday June 28 (4pm kick-off) between those Sky games.
Sky Sports will show 64 live Premier League games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches will be available on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.
- Premier League restart: Fixtures, kick-offs and Sky matches
- Premier League table | Results | Premier League run-in - best and worst
Free-to-watch highlights of every remaining Premier League game this season will be available from shortly after the full-time whistle on the Sky Sports website, Sky Sports app and Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.
CHELSEA'S CONFIRMED PREMIER LEAGUE RESTART DATES
Sunday, June 21
Aston Villa vs Chelsea
Kick-Off: 8.15pm; Live on Sky Sports and Sky Pick
Thursday, June 25
Chelsea v Man City
Kick-Off: 4.15pm
Wednesday, July 1
West Ham vs Chelsea
Kick-Off: 8.15pm; Live on Sky Sports and Sky Pick
Chelsea fixtures: Dates and times to be confirmed
Chelsea vs Watford
Crystal Palace vs Chelsea
Sheffield United vs Chelsea
Chelsea vs Norwich
Liverpool vs Chelsea
Chelsea vs Wolves