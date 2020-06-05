Chelsea fixtures: Kick-off times and dates

2:49 Here's a reminder of some of the magic, drama and controversies from the Premier League season so far.... and there's not long to wait until it's back! Here's a reminder of some of the magic, drama and controversies from the Premier League season so far.... and there's not long to wait until it's back!

The details of Chelsea's first fixtures for the Premier League restart have been confirmed with their trip to Aston Villa on the first weekend live on Sky Sports.

Chelsea's London derby with West Ham United also is being shown by Sky Sports on Wednesday July 1.

Frank Lampard's side face a league trip to Manchester City and an FA Cup quarter-final at Leicester on Sunday June 28 (4pm kick-off) between those Sky games.

Sky Sports will show 64 live Premier League games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches will be available on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.

Free-to-watch highlights of every remaining Premier League game this season will be available from shortly after the full-time whistle on the Sky Sports website, Sky Sports app and Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

Sunday, June 21

Aston Villa vs Chelsea

Kick-Off: 8.15pm; Live on Sky Sports and Sky Pick

Thursday, June 25

Chelsea v Man City

Kick-Off: 4.15pm

Wednesday, July 1

West Ham vs Chelsea

Kick-Off: 8.15pm; Live on Sky Sports and Sky Pick

Chelsea vs Watford

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

Chelsea vs Norwich

Liverpool vs Chelsea

Chelsea vs Wolves