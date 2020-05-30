Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

SC Freiburg vs Bayer Leverkusen. German Bundesliga.

MAGE SOLAR Stadion.

SC Freiburg 0

    Bayer Leverkusen 1

    • K Havertz (54th minute)

    Freiburg 0-1 Bayer Leverkusen: Kai Havertz sets Bundesliga record in narrow win

    Leverkusen forward became the first Bundesliga player to reach 35 goals before turning 21

    Saturday 30 May 2020 10:48, UK

    Kai Havertz
    Image: Kai Havertz scored the only goal as Bayer Leverkusen beat Freiburg

    Bayer Leverkusen climbed into the Bundesliga's top four after Kai Havertz earned them a 1-0 victory at Freiberg.

    Peter Bosz's side moved above Borussia Monchengladbach and RB Leipzig into third thanks to Havertz's second-half winner.

    It saw the forward become the first Bundesliga player to reach 35 goals before turning 21.

    Freiburg remain eighth, having won one of their last six matches, and sit four points off the top six.

    Havertz

    After a forgettable first half, Havertz won it in the 54th minute when he latched onto Leon Bailey's cute pass and scored from a tight angle.

    He was forced off injured 12 minutes later, while Nils Petersen had a shot blocked as the hosts tried to find a leveller.

    Leverkusen were denied a second when Julian Baumgartlinger had a goal ruled out for a push.

    Freiburg could have levelled with two minutes remaining but Christian Gunter's late effort was saved by Lukas Hradecky, while Philipp Lienhart also went close in stoppage time.