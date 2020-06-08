Ben Chilwell: Manchester City keen to sign Leicester defender along with Chelsea

Manchester City are keen to sign Leicester's Ben Chilwell along with Chelsea.

The young England left-back has been identified as one of Chelsea's top targets this summer - but could face rival interest from City.

Chilwell has four years left on his contract and Leicester are under no pressure to sell the 23-year-old.

Convincing Leicester to sell him will not be easy. They have shown in the past that they will not be bullied or sell their players cheaply.

The Foxes are also five points and one place above Chelsea in third in the Premier League table, and are on course for Champions League qualification.

Chelsea are closing in on the signing of RB Leipzig and Germany striker Timo Werner and also want to sign West Ham's Declan Rice.

