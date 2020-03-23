Chelsea interested in signing Declan Rice from West Ham

Declan Rice is wanted by Chelsea

Chelsea are interested in signing Declan Rice from West Ham.

The Blues are keen to strengthen with a defensive midfielder if the transfer window goes ahead this summer and are admirers of the England international.

Rice, 21, is also close friends with Chelsea's attacking midfielder Mason Mount and the pair have already impressed together for the national side.

Mount was recently forced to apologise for playing football with Rice at a north London centre while he was supposed to be self-isolating, after team-mate Callum Hudson Odoi was diagnosed with coronavirus.

Former Republic of Ireland youth international Rice has been a consistent figure for West Ham and bagged two assists in 29 Premier League appearances before football was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He would not come cheap, with four years left on his West Ham contract and the option of a further year's extension.

5:43 Chelsea's Mason Mount and West Ham's Declan Rice talk to Soccer Saturday about their friendship, as they prepare to face each other in the Premier League Chelsea's Mason Mount and West Ham's Declan Rice talk to Soccer Saturday about their friendship, as they prepare to face each other in the Premier League

Chelsea were in the market for a new young defensive midfielder in January and were among the clubs interested in Boubakary Soumare, but the young Frenchman opted to stay at Lille.

It remains uncertain whether the UK transfer window will open as scheduled on June 18, with no definitive date set for when the current domestic season will be resumed amid a global health crisis.

Sky Sports News reported last week that FIFA is reviewing the situation with regards to player registrations, with the possibility that players could run out of contract at clubs before the season restarts.

However, clubs are understood to be continuing their research and due diligence into potential transfer targets, despite scouts currently being unable to watch them in games.