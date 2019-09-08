Mason Mount says England debut alongside Declan Rice was an 'unbelievable feeling'

0:58 Mason Mount says it was a "dream" making his senior debut for England against Bulgaria, whilst Declan Rice admits it was "special" to play alongside his childhood friend again Mason Mount says it was a "dream" making his senior debut for England against Bulgaria, whilst Declan Rice admits it was "special" to play alongside his childhood friend again

Mason Mount says he fulfilled a dream by making his England debut in the 4-0 win over Bulgaria, playing with childhood friend Declan Rice.

The Chelsea midfielder replaced Jordan Henderson in the 67th minute at Wembley on Saturday, helping Gareth Southgate's side to their third consecutive victory in Euro 2020 qualifying.

The 20-year-old, who was team-mates with Rice at youth level for the Blues, says it was a special feeling making his full debut in midfield next to his long-term friend.

"We've obviously known each other for a very, very long time and always speaking about maybe that opportunity of playing with each other again," Mount said.

"It's obviously happened today so I went over to him straight away and just said 'well done, we're back on the pitch together', so, yeah, looking forward to the future now.

"It's an unbelievable feeling to make your debut for your country, it's something that you dream of as a little kid."

Mount has represented his country since U16 level

Mount, who lined up for Derby in the Sky Bet Championship play-off final in May, has two goals in four Premier League games for Chelsea at the start of this season.

The academy product admits he has had an eventful year, making his debut in the top flight, the Championship and at international level within the space of 14 months.

"It's a massively proud moment for me and my family," he added.

"When you come on, you just want to get on the ball, have your first touch, get that out the way and then try to influence the game.

"Making my debut for Chelsea, and now being called up to the England squad and making my debut today. It has been a blur these last couple of months."

Mount is aiming to be in contention for England's next European Qualifier against Kosovo at St Mary's in Southampton on Tuesday evening.