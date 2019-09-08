European Qualifiers on Sky: Scotland vs Belgium and Northern Ireland vs Germany

Northern Ireland host Germany live on Sky Sports on Monday

Team news and previews ahead of Monday's European Qualifiers featuring Scotland, Northern Ireland and more...

Scotland vs Belgium, 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports Football

Scotland team news: The home side will still be without Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney - who has not played for his country since last October - as well as Matt Ritchie and Scott McKenna, who all miss out with injury.

Belgium team news: Roberto Martinez will have to make do without Eden Hazard, who is still to make his competitive Real Madrid debut due to a calf problem, while his brother Thorgan is also absent with injury. The visitors will not be able to call upon the services of experienced duo Vincent Kompany and Axel Witsel, who are both sidelined.

Where to watch: Coverage starts on Sky Sports Football from 7pm; Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

What's the state of play? This is a critical game for Steve Clarke if Scotland want to retain any hopes of catching second-placed Russia - who beat them 2-1 at home on Friday night - in the Group I standings.

The Scots currently trail Russia by six points at the halfway stage of the qualification process, so they realistically need to beat the so-far undefeated group leaders at Hampden Park if they are to progress to the finals of a major international tournament for the first time since the 1998 World Cup.

Northern Ireland vs Germany, 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports Main Event

Northern Ireland team news: Michael O'Neill must make do without the injured Michael Smith, Jordan Jones and Paul Smyth, while the Northern Ireland manager may also be missing Callum Morris and Liam Boyce at Windsor Park.

Germany team news: The visitors are expected to make changes to the team that lost 4-2 in Holland on Friday night - Serge Gnabry may keep his starting place after scoring in Amsterdam, supporting Timo Werner and Marco Reus in attack - while Ilkay Gundogan and Kai Havertz could both start in Belfast.

Where to watch: Coverage starts on Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm; Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

What's the state of play? Northern Ireland and Germany go head to head in a top-of-the-table clash on Monday night and incredibly, it is the hosts who enter the match leading the way in Group C having won their first four fixtures on the road to Euro 2020.

Joachim Low's side's 4-2 defeat to the Netherlands on Friday means they now trail Northern Ireland by three points, with the third-placed Oranje a further three points back - but having played a game less than the top two.

All of which makes this an absolutely pivotal encounter for O'Neill team, especially if they were to avoid defeat against the four-time world champions.

Other matches on Sky

All other matches are live on Sky Sports Football via the Red Button, or the Sky Sports app.

Here's the full list:

Azerbaijan vs Croatia (5pm)

Estonia vs Netherlands (7.45pm)

Hungary vs Slovakia (7.45pm)

Latvia vs Northern Macedonia (7.45pm)

Poland vs Austria (7.45pm)

Russia vs Kazakhstan (7.45pm)

San Marino vs Cyprus (7.45pm)

Slovenia vs Israel (7.45pm)

