England 4-0 Bulgaria player ratings: Harry Kane is the hat-trick hero

Harry Kane scores from the penalty spot to complete his hat-trick

Harry Kane scored a hat-trick as England thrashed Bulgaria 4-0 in their European Qualifier, but who else caught the eye at Wembley?

England player ratings

Jordan Pickford - 7

A quiet afternoon for the Everton man, but he did make one vital save soon after the break, repelling a Marcelinho shot to prevent a Bulgaria equaliser. He landed Harry Maguire in trouble with one loose pass later in the half, but responded by athletically tipping the resulting free-kick over the bar.

Kieran Trippier - 7

Caught out of position on a couple of occasions in the first half but his overlapping runs were a real source of danger for Southgate's men - as shown by the fact that he had more touches of the ball than anyone else on the pitch.

6:09 Highlights from England’s Euro 2020 Qualifiers match against Bulgaria at Wembley. Highlights from England’s Euro 2020 Qualifiers match against Bulgaria at Wembley.

Michael Keane - 7

Preferred to Joe Gomez and Tyrone Mings alongside Maguire in the heart of England's defence. Booked for a poorly-timed challenge on Marcelinho in the first half, but fared well overall.

Harry Maguire - 7

Another solid performance from a player who has become a real mainstay of Southgate's defence. He commanded the backline well and used the ball smartly, too, completing 88 of his 91 passes - including 65 in the Bulgaria half.

Danny Rose - 7

Like Trippier, his former Tottenham team-mate, he got forward well and caused Bulgaria problems at the back. He didn't shirk his defensive duties, either, with most of Bulgaria's best moments coming down the opposite flank. Booked for one slightly over-zealous challenge in the closing stages.

Danny Rose in action against Bulgaria at Wembley

Declan Rice - 8

Only his fourth appearance for England's senior side but already looks at home in Southgate's midfield. Showed impressive defensive awareness in front of the back four, making more tackles and interceptions than any of his team-mates. Also completed 95 of his 98 passes.

Jordan Henderson - 6

Didn't do much wrong but didn't offer much in the way of creativity, either, despite playing as England's most advanced midfielder at times. Connected sweetly with one Rose cross in the first half but his effort flew wide. Replaced by Mason Mount midway through the second half.

Ross Barkley - 8

Produced some eye-catching moments of skill, completing five dribbles over the course of the 90 minutes and also creating four scoring chances. Not everything came off - there were groans from the crowd when he over-hit one pass in the second half - but he always tried to make things happen.

Raheem Sterling - 9

England's most dangerous player in the first half, with Bulgaria defenders simply unable to keep up with him. Showed great anticipation to intercept Plamen Iliev's loose pass and tee up Harry Kane's opener, and was then in the right place at the right time when his team-mate returned the favour after the break.

Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring against Bulgaria

Marcus Rashford - 7

Quiet in the first half compared to Sterling, but enjoyed more of the ball after the break, showing outstanding pace to win the penalty for England's second goal and also producing some fine passes. Moved into the middle after Kane's withdrawal but had few openings.

Harry Kane - 9

England's hat-trick hero. Typically alert to open the scoring from Sterling's cut-back and completed his hat-trick with two excellent penalties in the second half. Also played a vital role in Sterling's goal, intercepting a Bulgaria pass before charging forward and providing the assist.

Harry Kane celebrates scoring his third of the evening

SUBS

Mason Mount - 6

Showed plenty of endeavour on his debut, buzzing around the Bulgaria half, but his only meaningful shot on goal flew high and wide.

Jadon Sancho - 6

Showed flashes of his ability but didn't have a huge amount of time to make an impact. Wasted one counter-attacking opportunity with a moment of poor control.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 6

A satisfying moment for the Liverpool man as he made his first England appearance since March 2018, but little time to make an impression on the game.