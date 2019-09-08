Northern Ireland vs Germany: Ilkay Gundogan ruled out with illness
Ilkay Gundogan has been ruled out of Northern Ireland's European Qualifier against Germany on Monday due to illness.
The German Football Association said the 28-year-old had left the team's hotel in Belfast to return to Manchester City.
"Ilkay Gundgoan has been diagnosed with a cold and will not be available on Monday. The midfielder has left the team hotel in Belfast to return home," the DFB wrote on Twitter.
Michael O'Neill's side have given themselves a good chance of qualifying for Euro 2020 by winning all four of their opening Group C fixtures so far/
They now face Germany and the Netherlands home and away, with Monday's visit of Germany to Windsor Park live on Sky Sports Main Event.
Northern Ireland top Group C with 12 points from four games having beaten Belarus and Estonia home and away, with Germany second on nine points after Friday's 4-2 home defeat to the Netherlands.