Michael O'Neill: Northern Ireland’s game with Germany 'real test' for young side

0:35 Michael O'Neill says his Northern Ireland side are prepared for a big challenge in their European Qualifier against Germany on Monday Michael O'Neill says his Northern Ireland side are prepared for a big challenge in their European Qualifier against Germany on Monday

Michael O'Neill has warned his side the real test starts now as Northern Ireland prepare to face Germany in Monday's crunch European Qualifier.

The Green and White Army have put themselves in the best possible position to reach next summer's final with four wins out of four so far in Group C with games against Germany and Holland home and away up next.

The crucial run of fixtures starts on Monday when Germany are the visitors to Windsor Park, and O'Neill knows his new-look team - which has seen a large amount of turnover since Euro 2016 - face their biggest test yet.

This is a younger side than the one that secured qualification four years ago with the likes of Chris Brunt, Chris Baird, and Gareth McAuley, while younger players such as Jamal Lewis, Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Gavin Whyte play a bigger role.

0:17 Northern Ireland forward Conor Washington believes Michael O’Neill’s side are due ‘a big scalp’ as they face Germany at Windsor Park on Monday night Northern Ireland forward Conor Washington believes Michael O’Neill’s side are due ‘a big scalp’ as they face Germany at Windsor Park on Monday night

"I don't think we've got the level of experience (compared to last time)," O'Neill said.

"We've not replaced Brunt with an experienced player. We've not replaced McAuley with an experienced player. We've not replaced Hughes with an experienced player.

"Potentially, for some of our lads to be thrown into the game will be a massive step up in quality.

"We won't have that same level of international experience. It will take time. What we do have is more energy in the legs than we've ever had in my time. The younger players have given us that.

"I wouldn't say we are stronger but we have the potential to be stronger."

If Northern Ireland have seen turnover amongst their players, Germany have seen more, undergoing a full rebuild in the wake of their dismal showing at the last World Cup.

The difference for Germany is that finding ready-made replacements is significantly easier.

N Ireland vs Germany Live on

Joachim Low's side won their opening three qualifiers, including an opening 3-2 win in Holland, but suffered a setback on Friday night when they surrendered an early lead to lose 4-2 at home to the Dutch.

"It will be a very different Germany team than we've played in our previous three encounters," O'Neill said.

"The big names that won the World Cup, there's not many left. Toni Kroos is possibly the only one other than (Manuel) Neuer.

"But Germany can turn around their squad in three months and still pick a very strong squad with the level of resources they have.

"We have to drip-feed players in over a long period of time and give players the opportunity when we're not sure if they're ready or not."